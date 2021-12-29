The Dakar caravan, in the image and likeness of society, is suffering the effects of the new Omicron strain of COVID-19. First it was the positive of the South African ‘motard’ Kirsten Landman. Then his compatriot Giniel De Villiers contracted the disease. Despite catching coronavirus, De Villiers will finally be in the Dakar 2022. The wishes of Toyota Gazoo Racing have been fulfilled and the South African driver has tested negative in the last PCR test he has undergone, allowing him to travel to Saudi Arabia to meet with his team and seek victory with the Toyota GR DKR Hilux T1 +. But nevertheless, The good news of Giniel De Villiers’ reinstatement has been overshadowed by another positive.

Erik Van Loon will not be able to be part of the 44th edition of the toughest rally-raid in the world after testing positive for COVID-19. In this case, the Dutch driver was going to compete with one of the Hilux with a V8 engine and T1 + specification from the Overdrive Toyota team, a structure that can almost be called semi-official. Van Loon himself has confirmed this circumstance: “Everything was ready to go. He was supposed to travel to Jeddah this Tuesday morning, we were going to drive a brand new Toyota Hilux T1 + and we were ready. But nevertheless, the message has arrived that I have coronavirus. I don’t feel bad, so the news comes out of the blue. No year have I prepared as much as this one for the Dakar and it has been a jug of cold water».

Overdrive has moved quickly to find a replacement for Erik Van Loon in the figure of Bernhard Ten Brinke.. The former official Toyota driver has been away from the competition during the 2021 season, which had closed the doors of being in this Dakar. Of nothing, Ten Brinke will have the opportunity to fill the gap of his compatriot and he will compete at the wheel of his Toyota GR DKR Hilux T1 + with a V8 engine with Sébastien Delaunay at his right hand, the same co-driver who was going to accompany Van Loon. Far from the bosom of Toyota, Tuesday’s session has also served to confirm the positive of Teo Calvet, Ignacio Casale’s teammate in the Buggyra Tatra team and who planned to compete in the Dakar despite suffering a wrist injury.