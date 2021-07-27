The birth of theahead of the 2021 season of the WEC places the Japanese firm as. With a project focused 100% on the Endurance World Cup, the brand was waiting to meet the requirements of convergence with IMSA, where the LMDh will be the absolute protagonists and the hypercar (LMH) will be the ‘guests’. However, once part of the IMSA requirements to host hypercar prototypes have been revealed,

By then, Toyota Gazoo Racing’s hypercar project will be fully established after two seasonsSo racing in the 24 Hours of Daytona or 12 Hours of Sebring in the Toyota GR010 Hybrid sounds really cool. Although at IMSA I could race under the banner of Toyota Racing Development -Arm that is behind the Lexus GT3 project-, the prospect of conquering some of the most important endurance events in the world is there. In fact, Toyota would have everything in his power to try to win the triple crown of the resistance -Daytona, Sebring and Le Mans- in the same season.

Own Pascal Vasselon As technical manager of the Toyota Gazoo Racing project, he had no problem evaluating this option: «We have worked on the preparation and design of the regulation for three years. The goal was to achieve convergence. From our side, there has never been a goal to compete in IMSA, but if the possibility of racing in the 24 Hours of Daytona, the 12 Hours of Sebring or Petit Le Mans is drawn, it is something that we are going to consider. At the moment, our plan goes through the WEC, we are focused on it. Now that it is clear that we can also compete in the United States it’s a matter of planning».