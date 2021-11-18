Nasser Al-Attiyah and Mathieu Baumel, Giniel de Villiers and Dennis Murphy, Henk Lategan and Brett Cummings and Shameer Variwa and Danie Stassen. Four pilots with their respective co-pilots to four Toyota GR DKR Hilux T1 +. Toyota Gazoo Racing’s project for Dakar 2022 with its new 4×4 had been defined, but the Japanese firm has officially presented its program at the Toyota South Africa headquarters in Johannesburg. And perhaps the surprise has not been so much in the official effort as in Toyota’s decision to have at least five units of the Toyota GR DKR Hilux T1 + under the Overdrive umbrella with its predecessor’s V8 engine.

Thus, The Toyota GR DKR Hilux T1 + will have two hearts in the Dakar, almost two souls. Starting from the same technical base, with a new suspension travel that has grown from 280 to 350 mm. and the use of 37-inch BF Goodrich tires with increased tread, two almost distinct vehicles have been created. In the ‘pata negra’ version, under the hood appears a 3.5-liter V6 biturbo engine from the Toyota Land Cruiser 300 GR-S with 400 hp of power and a torque that amounts to 700 Nm.

Nasser Al-Attiyah is once again the general captain of the Toyota Gazoo Racing project in the Dakar 2022.

For its part, Overdrive Toyota GR DKR Hilux T1 +, at least five units if not more, maintain the naturally aspirated V8 engine used until now, from the Lexus IS-F. This creates a dichotomy that should be defined in favor of the V6 version, although the FIA’s adjustments to match performance mean that the development of the engines is not taken to the extreme. Be that as it may, this ‘balance’ will begin to unbalance this week, since V6-powered Toyota GR DKR Hilux T1 + to debut in near-final version this week at SACCS, the National Cross-Country Rallies of South Africa.

Toyota Gazoo Racing’s goals are truly ambitious. At the press conference that presented the project, Andrew Kirby as CEO of Toyota South Africa has ensured that the three points to be met in the Dakar 2022 by training go through finish with the four cars, place three of them inside the ‘top 10’ and get the victory. Put like that it seems easy, but the opposition that Toyota will have from Prodrive and X-Raid will be fierce, even if Audi still cannot compete directly against combustion 4x4s because of the youth of its project.