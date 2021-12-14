Toyota has presented its strategic plan to become the world leader in all-electric mobility. A plan that includes the launch of 30 new electric cars for the year 2030. The press conference also showed an interesting vision of the 100% electric future facing the Hilux and Land Cruiser.

The conference held by Toyota to present to the world its ambitious strategic electrification plan has made numerous headlines. And it is that, in this event, the main keys of the roadmap established by this colossus of the Japanese automotive industry to become a reference and world leader in fully electric mobility have been given. An event directed by Akio Toyoda himself, President of Toyota Motor Corporation.

Among other issues, it has been confirmed that Toyota will launch 30 new electric cars by 2030. A product offensive that will be decisive in reaching the established sales targets. In addition to the brand itself Toyota, the young sub-brand bZ (beyond Zero) and Lexus will play a leading role in the aforementioned strategic plan.

Toyota electric pick-up. The future replacement for the Hilux?

Toyota opens the door to a 100% electric pick-up



The top leader of Toyota has made it clear that the vast majority of electric vehicles that have been shown will end up reaching the market sooner or later. However, the door has been left open for some of them not to materialize. In any case, there are two models that have generated a lot of interest since they show what the company’s vision is about the future that awaits 4×4 vehicles.

Toyota has shown a very interesting concept model of a 100% electric pick-up. No specific details have been given but it is obvious that we are facing a hypothetical replacement for the Toyota Hilux. The popular Toyota pick-up will bet sooner rather than later on electrification. However, as of today, it seems quite complicated that we go to see a electric model as a replacement for the Hilux.

The pick-up segment has started its particular transition process towards electric mobility. The Hilux will be no stranger to the new times ahead and, when the time comes, it will have to make the leap to electrification at its highest level or give the baton to a replacement.

Toyota Compact Cruiser EV, glimpsing a 100% electric off-road

Toyota Compact Cruiser EV, glimpsing an electric Land Cruiser?



Parallel to the aforementioned electric pick-up, a striking conceptual model called Compact Cruiser EV. Neither has specific information been given regarding said concept car. Therefore, in the same way, the door is left open to the development of a 100% electric off-road vehicle. Is it a hypothetical replacement for the fireproof Land Cruiser? We must bear in mind that SUVs will also have to bet on electric mobility to stay alive in places like Europe.

Toyota has made a statement of intent with the models presented at the event as well as with the commitments made. Very interesting times are ahead and we will witness how one of the world’s largest vehicle manufacturers carries out its electrification process at the highest level.