The novelties planned by the Japanese brand for the Toyota Corolla 2022 also brings a new special edition rigged. A new collaboration with the famous bicycle manufacturer TREK that comes once again to the most practical model in the range. The Corolla Touring Sports.

The collaborations between Toyota and the world-renowned bicycle manufacturer TREK date back a long time, so it is not the first time that the Japanese firm will offer a special edition in its compact family. A long relationship that will continue until December 2022 with a special model which, in addition to hitting the market early next year, will also make the Japanese brand one of the main logistical supporters of the Trek-Segafredo cycling team.

The Toyota Corolla TREK Special Edition offers customers interested in this more practical and versatile option, special details that practically place it at the top of the family model range, with a more crossover-like exterior appearance thanks to increased height from the body to the ground. The brand’s engineers have installed springs with a longer travel that raise the body by 20 millimeters, also adding a black bumper, which extends to the rear through protections on the wheel arches and specific side skirts on the Corolla Touring Sports.

In addition, it is presented with the plus of 18-inch alloy wheels, and highlighting the glass surface with a chrome trim. The roof rails also give a more elegant look with a satin aluminum finish. A series of improvements that has nothing to envy to the most complete finish of the offer.

Inside, the Corolla TREK Special Edition also has specific enhancements, which give it a more sophisticated atmosphere. The seats are upholstered in black leather, while the transmission tunnel, dashboard and door panels feature piano black accents, also bathing the interior door handles. Toyota has also highlighted the digital instrument panel and the front doors adding a decorative profile finished in satin chrome.

Of course, the special edition of the Corolla TREK Special Edition will be strictly limited to a mechanical option, that of the 2.0-liter electric hybrid with automatic transmission that the brand offers with front-wheel drive and with a maximum power of 180 hp. This new top of the range will be available, along with the renewed Corolla offer, from the end of this month of November, although the first deliveries are scheduled for the end of January 2022.