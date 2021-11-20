The Toyota Corolla is one of the best-selling models in the world, without a doubt. The compact of the Japanese brand started its commercial career in 1966 and has already accumulated more than 50 million units sold in the dozen generations it has accumulated. The Japanese brand is celebrating this important commercial milestone in Japan with the Toyota Corolla 50 Million Edition.

Twelve generations in tow accumulates the Toyota Corolla. The Japanese model was launched on the market in November 1966 and since then it has not stopped reaping successes. A global production model that is marketed in different markets, with important differences and even with specific surnames according to the countries of sale.

In the middle of the commercial life of the 12th generation, the Japanese firm celebrates one of the greatest milestones in the history of a model, and in that of the Corolla in particular, since the manufacturer has produced nothing less than 50 million units. An authentic record figure that, precisely, gives its name to the special edition that is being sold in Japan as a tribute and also taking advantage of another reason. And is that the 55th anniversary of the launch of the model is also celebrateda double duty for the Toyota Corolla 50 Million Edition.

The Toyota Corolla 50 Million Edition features distinctive and special details

The Toyota Corolla accumulates 55 years and 50 million units

The commemorative edition is characterized by a special image. Customers can choose the exterior from a palette of six colors – metallic or pearl effect – highlighting the attractive “Slate Gray” and “Platinum White”, which can be combined with the glossy black covering the roof, the mirror caps, the front and rear aprons, the antenna and even the rear spoiler.

The exterior image is completed by new 17-inch alloy wheels painted in matte black on the station wagon and sedan, and 16-inch on the five-door model. A specific emblem appears on the two front wings of the three models. Inside, the Corolla 50 Million Edition features a leather upholstery with contrast stitching to be chosen by the customer from red, orange or gold, also adding special equipment such as the 9-inch infotainment screen.

The Toyota Corolla 50 Million Edition is only on sale in the country of the rising sun, but it is not ruled out that the manufacturer will extend the special edition to other markets. It is available in all three body styles – the Corolla Sport 5-door, the Corolla Sedan and the familiar Corolla Touring Sports – and with the 122 hp self-recharging hybrid, with both front and four-wheel drive. The “E-Four” system is only offered in the sedan and station wagon.