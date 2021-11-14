Toyota is determined to boost sales of its exciting sedan. The 2022 Toyota Camry range has been introduced and brings with it eye-catching new features to capture the attention of potential audiences. A model that, among its mechanical offerings, is a self-recharging hybrid version.

The Toyota Camry

plays an important role within its competitive category. North America, and more specifically the United States, is one of its main markets. That is why, in order to boost its sales in such a relevant market, the range 2022. The offer has been renewed by introducing small but interesting new features.

The introduction of a new range implies, in turn, the ratification of the commitment that Toyota

It has with this type of vehicle despite the unstoppable boom in SUVs and, as if that were not enough, the large market share held by pick-ups in the northern part of the American continent. Now, how has the Camry range changed? Let’s go into detail.

The new Toyota Camry 2022 has been officially introduced in the United States

The novelties of the 2022 range of the Toyota Camry



Those readers who are on the other side of the “Big Puddle” and are based in the United States should know that these updates are more oriented to equipment and options when setting up a copy.

Toyota has further improved the level of safety offered by the Camry. The new Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+ package which includes new driving assistants. Other technologies include traffic signal assistant for adaptive cruise control and automatic high beams.

The standard equipment has been expanded And now all trim levels include the Rear Seat Reminder, Dual Zone Climate Control, and an upgraded floating multimedia screen which, depending on the trim, is either 7 or 9 inches.

The Toyota Camry is only available in Europe with hybrid mechanics

Toyota Camry Hybrid Debuts Nightshade Edition



One of the most relevant changes directly affects the hybrid model. And is that the Camry Hybrid is now available with the Nightshade Edition. A package that endows the Japanese saloon with such interesting aesthetic elements as 18-inch colored alloy wheels, shark fin antenna, window moldings, rear view mirror caps and door handles in black.

Will these news reach Europe? A priori it is highly unlikely that all these changes that have occurred in the model destined for North America will make the leap to the Old Continent. In addition, we must bear in mind that it was only half a year since the marketing of the renewed Camry began. The saloon underwent a discreet facelift that, without a doubt, has also served as a great support to improve its sales figures.

It is also unquestionable that in just a few months Toyota must launch the 2022 range on European soil. It will be then that we can see first-hand if some of the changes carried out in the United States are also reflected in the European model.