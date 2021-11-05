The new Toyota Aygo Cross has been presented in society. The iconic Toyota city car is transformed into a small SUV that is called to deal with the big European cities. It is a totally new vehicle. New platform, technology and design. It will be manufactured in Europe.

Toyota has decided to redouble its commitment in Europe for the very important segment A. That is why it has presented in society the new Toyota Aygo Cross. A model that, more than a new generation of the popular and carefree Aygo, is a totally new proposal. The small city car has been transformed into an SUV to face a new stage.

A vehicle of Toyota

Designed and manufactured by and for Europe, equipped with advanced technology, it sports a very attractive exterior image and under its hood is a non-electrified engine that offers an excellent balance between performance and performance. Let’s go into detail and review all the keys to this model that will soon arrive at our dealerships.

The new Toyota Aygo Cross has been presented in society

The design of the new Toyota Aygo Cross

A few months ago, Toyota introduced the Aygo X Prologue conceptual model to society. A concept car that laid the aesthetic foundations for the new Aygo Cross. Now, that the final and production model has been presented in society, the determining features that were already glimpsed at the time are confirmed. After the good reception of Aygo X PrologueCreated by the team at Toyota’s European Design Center in Nice, France, the project was moved to the Styling Department of Toyota Motor Europe (TME) in Belgium. The result is obvious in the images that illustrate this article.

On the front we find some optical clusters using LED technology to draw a characteristic luminous signature and wrap the upper part of the hood to simulate the shape of a wing. The grille has a considerable size and the fog lights combined with a skid plate follow the double trapezoid motif that are already part of the Aygo’s identity.

The new wedge-shaped roof silhouette also helps to increase the dynamic feel of a sporty look. In addition, the two-tone body finish. The plastic bumpers that protect the lower part of the body and the high ground clearance help to enhance its adventurous side.

The small Toyota Aygo is transformed into a small urban SUV

During the first half year of commercialization of the new Aygo Cross, a limited edition It features a two-tone Jungle Green exterior finish along with additional touches of matte Tangerine orange and contrasting stripes on the exterior. It also has 18-inch matt black alloy wheels. And for the interior, there is a Mandarin theme. A color used for seat upholstery and door panels.

The interior and technology of the new Toyota Aygo Cross

Leaving aside the outside, if we venture into the interior of the new Aygo Cross we will quickly be enveloped by a more digital and connected environment compared to the outgoing model. In the same way, the feeling of quality and robustness has been significantly increased. Before going into detail, it should be noted that Toyota has reduced the interior noise level through the widespread use of more acoustic insulation materials.

The “nerve center” of the cabin is a 9 inch touch screen to manage the system Toyota Smart Connect. In addition, digitization is also present in the instrument cluster. To this must be added the ambient lighting system and a wireless charger for compatible mobile phones. And speaking of mobile phones, through the MyT application it is possible to maintain a certain remote control over the vehicle.

The interior of the new Toyota Aygo Cross

It also boasts a high level of connectivity. The infotainment system is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. And as part of the standard equipment in all markets is the package Toyota Safety Sense, composed of various driving assistance systems such as emergency braking with vehicle, cyclist and pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control, trajectory maintenance and emergency power steering.

The platform and measurements of the new Toyota Aygo Cross

On a technical level, we are looking at a totally new vehicle. And is that the new Aygo Cross has nothing to do with the Aygo that we can still find in European dealers. It is developed on an adapted version of the GA-B platform. The use of this architecture is essential to offer security and agility standards well above the average.

Compared to its predecessor, the new Aygo Cross is slightly longer. Its length reaches 3.7 meters. However, its short overhangs added to an important battle, allows to have a spacious cabin while maintaining a restrained size.

The interior of the new Toyota Aygo Cross is digital and connected

The measurements of the new Toyota Aygo Cross

Measures Toyota Aygo Cross Long 3,700 mm Width 1,740 mm High 1,510 mm Battle 2,430 mm Trunk 231 liters Maximum luggage compartment 829 liters

The engine of the new Toyota Aygo Cross



Regarding the mechanical section, one of the determining keys of this new model, if we take a look under its hood is a 1KR-FE 1.0-liter three-cylinder petrol engine that develops a power of 72 hp and 205 Nm of maximum torque. It can be associated with a Manual gearbox

five speed or one CVT type automatic transmission. Always with front wheel drive.

The technical specifications of the new Toyota Aygo Cross

Data sheet 1.0 72 hp 5v 1.0 72 CV CVT Guy Gasoline Gasoline Cylinders 3 online 3 online Displacement 998 cc 998 cc Power 72 hp 72 hp Maximum torque 205 Nm 205 Nm Transmission Manual 5v Automatic CVT Traction Lead Lead Acceleration 0-100 km / h 15.6 s 15.5 s Maximum speed 158 km / h 151 km / h Average consumption (l / 100 km) 4.7 4.9 CO2 emissions (g / km) 107 110

The new Toyota Aygo Cross is powered by a 72 hp three-cylinder engine

Toyota places particular emphasis on the fact that the new Aygo Cross complies with the Euro 6D emissions standard. It declares an average fuel consumption of 4.7 liters per 100 kilometers and CO2 emissions of 107 g / km according to the WLTP cycle. The fact of don’t bet on electrification (not even light hybridization) will be decisive to maintain an affordable sale price. A crucial factor to be competitive in the A segment.

When will it hit the market? Toyota warns that the new Aygo Cross will set a trend in European cities from 2022. The order book will open soon and, taking into account the dates in which we are, deliveries will start sometime in the first quarter of next anus. When the moment of its commercial launch approaches, the rest of the details of the range will be revealed. Levels of finish, equipment and, most importantly, prices.

The series production process of the new Aygo Cross will take place at Toyota’s facilities in Kolín (Czech Republic). Until not long ago this vehicle production center was managed together with the former PSA (now Stellantis). It will share a factory with the Toyota Yaris.