Toyota Gazoo Racing has managed to meet the development deadlines for its new Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 and he is already facing the final stretch of his preparation for the 2022 season. The Japanese firm will have four units of its hybrid vehicle in the Monte Carlo RallyA figure that speaks highly of the work done by the engineers and mechanics of the structure directed by Jari-Matti Latvala. In the stages of the ‘Monte’, the Japanese manufacturer will compete with three Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 in its official team in the hands of Sébastien Ogier, Elfyn Evans and Kalle Rovanperä. In addition, there will be a fourth unit in team ‘B’ for the Japanese Takamoto katsuta. When Ogier is not behind the wheel of one of the Yaris in subsequent rallies, suomi Esapekka Lappi will take over from Seb.

Despite the requirement of having four cars at the start of each of the thirteen WRC rallies in 2022, Jari-Matti Latvala as director of the Toyota Gazoo Racing team has shown the great ambition that exists in the project. In fact, the former Finnish driver has suggested that one of Toyota’s goals is to have a fifth ‘Rally1’ in competition in the second half of the season: «We know the start of the season is going to be tough for everyone. We have to build enough cars. There are four drivers and they need two cars each, so we have to have eight chassis built. Any variation of this plan in the first half of the year will be difficult, but in the second half of the year it is possible to race with a fifth car».

Toyota Gazoo Racing is open to the option of having a private driver racing behind the wheel of a Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 unit in 2022. While the Japanese firm has not followed an ‘open door’ policy when it comes to renting or managing units for private drivers, there is some history with the Toyota Yaris WRC. In fact, Jari-Matti Lavala himself competed with a World Rally Car of the brand when it was no longer part of the project of the Japanese firm. This very season, Esapekka Lappi competed in Finland with a Toyota Yaris WRC as a test to secure a seat in the team for 2022. Also Marcus Grönholm has come to compete with a Toyota under private management.