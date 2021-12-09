According to new research published today in the American Heart Association’s Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis and Vascular journal, environmental exposure to low levels of toxic metals such as arsenic, cadmium, and titanium appears to increase the risk of plaque build-up in the arteries of the neck, heart, and legs.

Traces of metal can enter the body through contaminated soil that infiltrates food, through drinking water, air pollutants, or tobacco smoke.





Strong evidence

There is strong evidence that toxic metals, such as arsenic and cadmium, are cardiovascular risk factors. Arsenic and cadmium are often found in tobacco and food, while arsenic is also found in water. Exposure to titanium stems primarily from dental and orthopedic implants, screws, pacemaker shells, cosmetic products, and some foods.

Atherosclerosis develops when fatty deposits or plaque build up in the arteries, which causes them to narrow, weaken and harden. Depending on the arteries affected, it can lead to a heart attack, stroke, angina pectoris, peripheral artery disease, or kidney disease.

This study focused on subclinical atherosclerosis, before symptoms appear, and examined the impact of metal exposure on the carotid, femoral, and coronary arteries.

Researchers evaluated 1,873 adults (97% men) in the Aragon Workers Health Study. The study participants worked in a car assembly factory in Spain and were between 40 and 55 years old. The researchers measured the participants’ environmental exposure to nine toxic metals: arsenic, barium, uranium, cadmium, chromium, antimony, titanium, vanadium, and tungsten, and the association of the exposure with the presence of subclinical atherosclerosis in the regions of the artery. carotid, femoral and coronary.

The study explored the potential role of individual metals and metal mixtures in the development of atherosclerosis. The analysis found that: