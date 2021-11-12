Last October, Snapchat acknowledged in its publication of quarterly results that the adblocking of Apple devices was affecting their results. His shares and those of other social media dropped dramatically. Facebook immediately announced a massive share buyback and fixed the listing. Disruption marketing is more under threat than ever.

But a few days later, Facebook announced its “Meta Universes”: the evolution of its social network towards virtual reality universes where users will be able to interact with others on a 3D scale or even higher. It is a brilliant movement because it is a unique territory within the digital advertising ecosystem, completely different from the rest of the large technological platforms and difficult to compete without huge amounts of capital and infrastructure.

Although there are already those who applaud Zuckerberg’s supposed genius, Facebook’s “Meta Universes” will not be the first. Second Life was in 2003 the first platform of virtual worlds in which you could choose the three-dimensional avatar with which to become another character and “enjoy” a parallel and clear, disruptive second life. For example, at the time it was surprising to see the high number of heterosexual men who preferred to be a woman in Second Life to experience the world from a perspective, say, female.

Although it still exists, the Second Life community did not become as massive as expected. Probably because the requirements hardware they were so strong that the user experience was very slow and it didn’t take long for users to abandon it.

Now things are very different and Facebook, or “Meta” as it should be called now, can dramatically change the digital advertising landscape: imagine virtual worlds of social relationships where you can create and interact with a multitude of content, brands and consumers. Massively. A world that also already has its own virtual currency and its forms of payment (Facebook announced the “Libra” in 2019, now called “Diem”).

Zuckerberg’s path is clear and represents a gigantic potential business. Virtual territories already have millions of people organized in video game communities and even with specific platforms for their audiences, such as Twitch. Today there is already avatars who exercise influencers, like Lil Miquela with more than three million followers. Real life is always much more boring than any parallel world where you can escape the unbearable lightness of being.