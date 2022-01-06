We are in the midst of an unprecedented environmental crisis that is already seen in catastrophic events such as forest fires that have consumed thousands of hectares in various areas of the world. Additionally, weather events are becoming increasingly complex to predict due to how erratic they have become as a result of global warming.

As if this were not enough, the incredible pollution of the seas, as well as of the air and the subsoil, is translated year after year, in many human deaths from diseases.

Technological advances and science have made people’s quality of life improve significantly in recent generations. There are many examples of innovation that have facilitated the form of interaction between individuals and communities.

However, it seems that, in the effort to promote development and industrialization, in general, no greater consideration was taken with respect to the inevitable ecological footprint that human activity leaves in its wake. The lack of awareness has brought us to the critical point where we are now and certainly the outlook looks bad for the future, although there is still a glimmer of hope.

Of course, the consequences of climate change will be reflected in the economy, with huge losses of capital. In turn, social phenomena such as migration will be enhanced. We are on the threshold of an unprecedented catastrophe in the modern world. Underestimating this reality has brought us to this point. Selfishness and apathy have become our worst threat.

We now know the magnitude of the environmental damage that has occurred in recent decades by over-exploiting natural resources and using huge amounts of pollutants at will. Today, the term sustainability is positioned as a key concept to begin to reverse this difficult situation of disturbing forecast.

More and more organizations and opinion leaders are raising their voices to raise awareness about the effects of human irresponsibility in ecological matters.

Often, the error of demeriting individual action is made. Thus, we assume that a change in personal habits will not make any difference in the face of the monumental environmental crisis. Then, the indifference is present and the problem continues its march relentlessly.

However, I consider that small actions are relevant to the extent that they multiply. The fiery flame of a single candle is capable of igniting hundreds more.

In the business area, more and more companies decide to take action on the matter through the design of strategies with a sustainability perspective. However, we need more socially responsible companies that contribute to transforming the way of carrying out activities typical of industry and commerce.

Clearly, sustainability is profitable in the long term, however, it is essential to raise awareness in this regard. If we are not part of the solution, then we will be part of the problem.