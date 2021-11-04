The reason for this is that they connect the dots: business, product, customer and employees with a greater sense of transcendence that becomes, not only a differentiator, but also improves sales and internal well-being.

In the 1980s, large corporations incorporated two ways of designing culture: a behavior-driven model (behaviorism) to the cultural tripod: vision, mission, and values. The second way in which it has been approached is through standards, an expected behavior that defines true leadership, but whose fundamental axis and focus is to generate negative consequences for its non-compliance – a dogmatic, forced and dangerous behaviorism.

Goleman introduced the concept of Emotional Intelligence which he opposed and later supplemented with traditional intelligence, bringing individuality into the equation, but at the same time pigeonholing emotionality into comparable parameters and measurements. This led – unfortunately – to understand some emotions as superior to others and the obligation to behave in a standardized way as opposed to emotional authenticity.

We need to deconstruct this concept even further … to build the employee value proposition with a positive emotional charge and outcome, and consequently define our customer value (in this order) as a mixture of emotions – to nurture and promote.

To build an organizational culture we need to delve into how the system reacts, how it feels, and the emotions that are produced in specific individuals. By driving emotions we can build a common behavior and therefore a culture that instead of being vertical (from top to bottom) is systemic or horizontal (from wall to wall).

Neurologists and behavioral experts have been able to break down emotions into about 80 specific and distinct varieties. From neuropsychiatry or the “new neurology”, scholars such as Lisa Feldman Barrett (How Emotions are made, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 2017) have not only developed models to understand the chemistry and physics of emotions, but have also proven that they do not it is simply a duality between reason and the heart.

If we are able to build a culture based on emotions, we touch humanity at its core. This will allow us to be able to promote behavior from the heart, mind, whole body and soul. And, more importantly, to be able to understand the relevance of emotional diversity, a dimension that has been unexplored until now and that must start from the principle of guaranteeing emotionally safe spaces or emotionally safe places.

Perhaps this is the best thing that digitization has left us, the return or recognition of the irreplaceable, unrepeatable and unrepeatable: emotion. Perhaps in such a model, Samuel’s “emotionality” would be valued as authenticity and strength.

Editor’s note: Juan Domínguez has had a career of more than 20 years in Human Resources areas in the consumer goods, aviation and financial services industries. Today he is CEO of hh collaborative network. He is a lawyer with studies in political science and human development at Cornell University, University of Notre Dame, University of Asia and the Pacific, Pontificia Universidad Javieriana, ITESM. He is a consultant, author and university professor. Write him to juan@juandominguez.red and / or follow him on LinkedIn . The opinions published in this column belong exclusively to the author.

