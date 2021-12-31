The Secretary of Tourism of the Government of Mexico, Miguel Torruco Marqués, estimated that from January to December of next year 190,513 flights are scheduled for Mexico, which represents an increase of 2.1% compared to 2019, when 186,500 flights were operated

Regarding seats, 31 million 558,000 are scheduled

which, compared to the 24 million 462,000 passengers transported in 2019, which represents an increase of 22.5%.

“By 2022, based on these results, it is estimated that there will be a

it spills 35,185 million dollars ”, he affirmed.

The five destinations with the highest number of flights and seats scheduled in the country for 2022 are: Cancun with 56,951 flights and 10 million 505,000 seats, with an estimated revenue of 11.712 million dollars.

Mexico City with 55,737 flights and 9 million 660,000 scheduled seats and a spill of 10,771 million dollars. In 2019, 64,401 flights were registered, with 8 million 930,000 passengers transported.

Guadalajara with 15,764 scheduled flights and 2 million 707,000

seats and an economic benefit calculated at 3.018 million dollars. In 2019, 16,128 flights were carried out, with 2 million 68,000 passengers transported.

San José del Cabo with 16,301 flights and 2 million 639,000 seats

programmed, with a spill of 2,942 million

Dollars. In 2019, 12,921 flights were registered, with one million

789,000 passengers transported.

Puerto Vallarta with 13,174 flights, with 2 million 142,000 seats

scheduled and an estimated economic spill of 2,388

millions of dollars. In 2019 there were 11,053 flights, which

they carried one million 545,000 passengers.

