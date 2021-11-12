EFE.- Tourism activity in Mexico rebounded by 53.2% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the same period of the previous year, which was strongly affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) reported this afternoon.

Between last April and June, the consumption of foreign tourists shot up 645.9% and national tourism spending 41.1% year-on-year, the institution explained in a statement.

In this way, domestic tourism consumption (domestic spending and receptive spending) registered an increase of 62.8% year-on-year.

On the other hand, the services offered to national and foreign tourists, the sector that contributes the most to the tourism gross domestic product (GDP), advanced by 52.3% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2021, while goods had an increase of 58.2% .

In the comparison between consecutive quarters, Tourism GDP for the April-June 2021 period increased 9.2% compared to the January-March period, in seasonally adjusted figures.

This quarterly increase was the result of a 9.5% increase in services and an 8.1% increase in goods.

Do not miss: Inflation in Mexico accelerates more than expected in October, at 6.24%

While foreign spending (receptive consumption) grew by 56.5% and domestic consumption by 3.2%. In this way, domestic tourism consumption registered a rise of 8.5%.

The coronavirus pandemic began in Mexico at the end of February 2020 and on June 1 of the same year the so-called “new normal” began in the country with an economic and social opening in phases and very cautious after two months of a health emergency that it paralyzed non-essential activities.

The Mexican tourism industry, which contributes 8.7% of the national GDP, will not fully recover until 2023, according to the estimates of Miguel Torruco, Mexican Secretary of Tourism.

Nevertheless, Mexico was the third most visited country in the world in 2020, According to the estimates of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), a temporary phenomenon that is attributed to flexible sanitary measures in tourist areas of the country.

The country was consolidated in 2019 as one of the 10 most visited in the world with more than 45 million international tourists, who left 24,563 million dollars, an annual growth of 9%.

Mexican GDP contracted by 8.2% in 2020, its worst collapse since the Great Depression of 1932, and a rebound is estimated for 2021 of more than 6%.

Subscribe to Forbes Mexico