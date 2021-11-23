Among the gifts that Yoigo has given to its clients, we find 65,000 discount codes of 15 euros in Privalia, 30,000 codes of 15 euros of discount in Privalia, free gasoline for more than 25,000 clients, 10,000 free movie tickets, 15,000 movies in Rakuten TV, 10,000 sunglasses, 12,000 Telepizza pizzas, 20,000 hair loss treatments, 10,000 Next Smart Car devices with a SIM card that includes 3 GB of data, 40 euros free with Rumbo, Diesel Premium Evologic at 1 euro per liter, 40,000 free Busuu and Papumba codes, Flamingo sunglasses valued at 40 euros, 10,000 personalized mobile phone cases, 10,000 Smartick subscriptions, 10,000 HomeServe codes, 15,000 free El Corte Inglés PLUS shipping flat rates for one year, one call free of Santa Claus or the Magi, 30 euros discount when contracting electricity with EnergyGO for two consecutive months, 10,000 codes with 6 months free of DoctorGo, 1 month free d e Smartick Lectura, 30 euros discount on the bill with EnergyGo, 20 euros discount on hotels with Rumbo, 1 free month of Busuu, and 4 euros free when refueling at Galp gas stations.

Online cooking course with Talent Class

For the Requete Tuesday in November Yoigo has joined forces with the Talent Class school to make available to its customers 5,000 codes that offer the option of learning to elaborate 15 dishes from the best chefs to surprise any diner for the Christmas holidays.

To get one of these codes, throughout these days Yoigo customers will receive an email or an SMS with a link to access the promotion. If they prefer, they can also access the promotion through the Yoigo Customer Area. The appointment to access any of the 5,000 available codes started today at 10 am.