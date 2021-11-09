Total War: Warhammer III Confirms Release For February 2022 And On Xbox Game Pass

SEGA today announced that Total War: WARHAMMER III will be released worldwide on February 17, 2022 and that the PC version will be available from day one on Xbox Game Pass.

It has also been announced that those who pre-order the game will receive the Ogre Kingdoms race pack as a gift. Any player who pre-orders Total War: WARHAMMER III before its launch or purchases it during the first week will have this additional content completely free of charge.

The Race Pack brings both the Ogre Kingdoms and their two legendary Lords, Grasientus Toothless and Skrag the Butcher, into the grand campaign. With them, players can lead an army of colossal warriors and primal monsters in search of gold, loot and meat for their insatiable bellies.

In battle, this faction bombards the enemy with long-range attacks before slamming into their ruined ranks with the devastating charges of their monstrous cavalry. In the campaign, they launch bloody raids from nomad camps deep within the Wailing Mountains and are always ready to win profitable contracts and add new big names to their titles.

