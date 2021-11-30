Total value locked in DeFi hits new highs, while metaverse tokens show signs of depletion

Sentiment in the cryptocurrency market rose again on November 29 chen the recent drop in the “extreme fear” zone in the Crypto Fear and Greed index improved slightly after Bitcoin (BTC) rallied above the $ 57,000 support, lifting the highest index in the “fear” zone .

Fear & Greed Index. Source: Alternative.me

Despite the general feelings of “fear” and “extreme fear” that have been dominating the market since the index began to decline on November 16, various subsectors of the cryptocurrency market, including projects related to the metaverse and protocols games, have experienced breakouts to new all-time highs.

The rapid gains seen in these projects have led to some concern that the metaverse and gaming sectors could see a significant pullback in the near term if traders take profits. and they expect more sustainable price levels, leading many to speculate which sector of the market will be the next to see bullish momentum and price gains.

A deeper dive into the available data shows that the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector of the market has been steadily gaining momentum in recent months, as the total value locked in DeFi rose to a new all-time high of USD 276.92 billion on November 9 and currently stands at USD 265.74 billion.

Total value locked in DeFi. Source: DeFi Llama

The rise in TVL comes as new protocols continue to be released on Ethereum (ETH) -compatible networks such as Fantom and layer two solutions like Arbitrum that offer users the ability to transact in a lower fee environment.

DEX activity recovers

Another sign that activity on DeFi is increasing has been the spike in trading volume on decentralized exchanges (DEX) such as Uniswap and SushiSwap, that have gradually seen an increase in activity since the market hit a bottom in mid-July.

Total volume traded on decentralized exchanges. Source: Token Terminal

As seen in the graphic above, The volume traded on the upper DEXs is now consistently back at levels similar to what was seen during the bull market in the first half of 2021.

One of the most notable changes has been the incorporation of the activity of dYdX, a decentralized layer two perpetual and futures exchange that surprised early users in September when launched its new token governance to users who had previously committed to the protocol.

Since its launch, dYdX has become the go-to option for decentralized options trading in the cryptocurrency market And, at one point, its trading activity outpaced spot trading on Coinbase, the leading US-based cryptocurrency exchange.

One final piece of evidence showing that activity on DeFi is on the rise along with the underlying sentiment for where the market is going is in the volume lent on major lending platforms, which is now near an all-time high of USD. 35 billion.

Volume loaned on credit platforms. Source: Token Terminal

This indicates that cryptocurrency hodlers are holding their tokens as collateral to receive loans that can be used in activities related to cryptocurrencies and DeFi, and suggests that many expect a continuation of the bull market as the ecosystem prepares to close the year 2021 and start 2022 strong.

The total cryptocurrency market capitalization currently stands at $ 2.63 trillion and Bitcoin’s dominance index is 42.1%.

