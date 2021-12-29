Once again, we are back to take a look at one of Microsoft’s core services. Xbox Games With Gold allows us to enjoy several free games every month, as long as we keep our subscription active.

This year they have been 49 games in total to enjoy, which continue to belong to the Xbox 360 and Xbox One systems, so the jump to the new generation of Xbox Series X / S has not occurred. We know that Xbox Game Pass is now the same main workhorse for the company, but the rest of the services should not be neglected. This has been the 2021 that has left us.

January titles

A good way to start the year. The arrival of the sequel to Little Nightmares justifies the presence of the first game, while the zombie ration is put by a Dead Rising that is always a safe value. A very varied month in the genres. The average valuation of the games in Metacritic is 79.5 points. The total value of the games for the month is 74.96 euros.





February titles

Possibly one of the best months of the year and with the presence of a very powerful exclusive like Gears 5. The first Resident Evil once again puts the zombie touch and we find the month that offered the most titles. The average evaluation of the games in Metacritic is 76.75 points. The total value of the games for the month is 104.95 euros.





March titles

We lowered the intensity of quality, although that Metal Slug 3 was not negligible. The truth is that we are talking about the worst month in terms of work valuations. The average evaluation of the games in Metacritic is 66 points. The total value of the games for the month is 64.46 euros.

April titles

It does not especially trace the service in this month. The quality of the games is really low, with unknown Xbox One and 360 very old works. The average evaluation of the games in Metacritic is 67.75 points. The total value of the games for the month is 129.46 euros.

May titles

Recover your spirits Games With Gold, with an always excellent LEGO Batman and a strong commitment to strategy in Tropico 4. The average rating for games in Metacritic is 76.25 points. The total value of the games of the month is 79.96 euros.

June titles

Here the fighting genre takes the cake in the middle of the year, with the outstanding Injustice leading the way. However, it is difficult to find companions to match. The average valuation of the games in Metacritic is 71.25 points. The total value of the games for the month is 89.46 euros.

July titles

It is these kinds of months when you notice the effort in Microsoft not to repeat works of the past and how difficult it can sometimes be to offer flashy games. The average valuation of the games in Metacritic is 71.25 points. The total value of the games of the month is 79.96 euros.

August titles

A great contender for the best month of the year. The third installment of Darksiders captains the service in the middle of summer, with a good offer for platforms, fighting and shooter. The average valuation of the games in Metacritic is 69.25 points. The total value of the games for the month is 126.96 euros.

September titles

We will never say no to a good match fight full of explosions and action and with Samurai Shodown II we know that we have the taste of classic cakes within reach. The average valuation of the games in Metacritic is 74 points. The total value of the games for the month is 99.46 euros.

October titles

The winning mix is ​​provided by one of Capcom’s most forgotten installments and one of Konami’s star sagas. The average valuation of the games in Metacritic is 71.4 points. The total value of the games for the month is 68.46 euros.





November titles

Batman returns in his block form as we can sign up for one of the craziest moves we can make in video games. The average valuation of the games in Metacritic is 76.4 points. The total value of the games for the month is 79.46 euros.





December titles

The year closes with a jailbreak, a new Tropico that we take to the library and more good strategy. The average evaluation of the games in Metacritic is 76.75 points. The total value of the games for the month is 68.96 euros.





The year in data and conclusions

To be clear and in perspective how this 2021 has gone, here we have the final evaluations in figures. The prices of the games have been taken into account with respect to the moment in which they were announced for the platform, while Metacritic’s assessment corresponds to its version for Microsoft’s console, if it had one.

The total value of the games was 1,066.51 euros, so the average per title is 21.76 euros. The month with the highest value was April with 129.46 euros, while the one with the worst value was March with 64.46 euros.

Regarding the scores awarded by Metacritic, the total mean score was 73. The month with the best valuation was January with 79.5 points, while the month with the worst valuation was March with 66 points.

As it happened last year, the conclusion seems more than clear: Xbox Games With Gold is a downturn and clear downline service. The value and the average of the games have fallen compared to 2020 and it does not seem that Microsoft is making every effort to improve this situation.

In fact, the best news of 2021 is not even directly related to Games With Gold, but to Microsoft’s immediate change of mind with Xbox Live Gold. It was finally decided not to raise the rate and to allow free games to play online at no cost. However, there are several stones on the road.

The first one is that the average game quality plummets. The service must start to feed on next-gen games or approximate the latest releases to become attractive again. On the other hand, its lack of brightness pales with the excellent virtues of Game Pass, which does not stop adding reasons every fortnight to subscribe to it.

The Games With Gold have become an accessory more of a framework that looks less and less towards them. The majority of subscribers are likely to come from Ultimate, as getting just Live Gold is one of the less seductive bets.