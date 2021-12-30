And once again, here we are. As with Games With Gold, it’s time to make a review of the year that PlayStation Plus has presented us. Sony’s subscription service continues to be one of the company’s great assets to build audience loyalty, so its performance needs to be measured.

In total we find 47 games through 2021. Keep in mind that it has been the first full year in which PS5 and PS4 have starred in each month’s games. Having all this clear, let’s go there:

January titles

Kicks off the year with the worst scoring game of the entire year. Dawn of Fear holds that dubious honor, although we cannot speak of a month, much less bad, since Lara Croft and a crazy shark put the best stamps. The average valuation of the games in Metacritic is 62 points. The total value of the games for the month is 169.96 euros.





February titles

This time we have a double aspect of one of Sony’s great intentions: to offer PS5 games. Destruction All-Stars made his debut directly in the service, although his hit was one of the biggest. Dawn of Fear repeated, while the best possible version in a new generation of Control came to our hands. The average valuation of the games in Metacritic is 63.75 points. The total value of the games of the month is 99.96 euros.

March titles

A tremendous bomb that March had, with the adventure of Cloud and company to enjoy. However, the discordant note was put by the fact that the PS5 version was not playable, something that has changed recently. A VR game and another premiere such as Maquette’s puzzles round out a month more than beaten. The average valuation of the games in Metacritic is 76.25 points. The total value of the games for the month is 157.95 euros.





April titles

Coinciding with the arrival of Deacon St. John on PC, the biker also decided to walk through Sony consoles. Jade’s Ascension reappears for the second month in a row, along with an Oddworld that delighted the platformers. The average valuation of the games in Metacritic is 69.7 points. The total value of the games for the month is 169.96 euros.





May titles

Survival is the leitmotif of May. Whether in war, on the road or on some island lost from the hand of God. The average valuation of the games in Metacritic is 73.3 points. The total value of the games for the month is 109.96 euros.





June titles

Notable month, with another exclusive premiere for PS5 users as Operation Tango. The fighting also hit hard and we can never say no to a good helping of spaceships. The average valuation of the games in Metacritic is 76.3 points. The total value of the games of the month is 56.98 euros.





July titles

Practically due to the fact that the terrible trip of Amicia and Hugo is present, we cannot say that we are facing a bad month. Maybe Black Ops 4 is no longer riding the wave, but heck, it’s still a Call of Duty. The average valuation of the games in Metacritic is 74.6 points. The total value of the games for the month is 172.96 euros.





August titles

Over the course of several months, Sony began the trend of offering fewer games. Probably one of the worst months of the year, with an exclusive premiere featuring Hunter’s Arena’s fantastic battle royale. The average valuation of the games in Metacritic is 61 points. The total value of the games of the month is 99.97 euros.





September titles

Hitman 2 is a blast, so no complaints about the inclusion of Agent 47. If you want to keep your partner or friends, stay away from Overcooked’s fun stoves. The average valuation of the games in Metacritic is 74 points. The total value of the games for the month is 149.97 euros.





October titles

Once we have colossal battles and pure action on the menu with Hell Let Loose. If we want another type of gritty action, Mortal Kombat X is the best option. In the absence of being able to get hold of a 2K or FIFA, there is no choice but to resort to golf clubs. The average valuation of the games in Metacritic is 75.6 points. The total value of the games for the month is 119.97 euros.





November titles

One of the most peculiar months of the year. Sony went above and beyond and gave away several exclusive virtual reality games. A great month for PSVR holders. Clearly the month with the most games featured. The average valuation of the games in Metacritic is 78.8 points. The total value of the games for the month is 174.94 euros.





December titles

We closed the year with disappointments. Once again, the play of the update to PS5 with Mortal Shell was repeated. On the other hand, the inclusion of a cropped version of Godfall is nothing short of a bad joke. The average valuation of the games in Metacritic is 70.3 points. The total value of the games for the month is 114.96 euros.





The year in data and conclusions

To be clear and in perspective how this 2021 has gone, here we have the final evaluations in figures. The prices of the games have been taken into account with respect to the moment in which they were announced for the platform (or with the price it had after passing the month), while the Metacritic valuation corresponds to its version for the Sony console , if it did.

The total value of the games was 1,597.54 euros, so the average per title is 34.72 euros. The month with the highest value was November with 174.94 euros, while the one with the worst value was June with 56.98 euros.

Regarding the scores awarded by Metacritic, the total mean score was 71.65. The month with the best valuation was November with 78.8 points, while the month with the worst valuation was August with 61 points.

If we take a look at the performance of the PlayStation Plus last year, we will see that the average score has clearly fallen, while the value of the games has increased exponentially. This is due to Sony Releases Games Directly To The Service, so its price is full, even if it is reduced and not to 80 euros.

Many of them have not turned out of such a high qualityhence the observable difference. However, this bet remains an unquestionable value and an important reason to join the service. And it is that after all, regardless of the notes, we can see that the games are varied and with a few years behind them.

However, there are several points that the Japanese company must improve. The first is not cap the possibility for PS5 users to enjoy the upgraded version of a game, if there is one. On the other hand, it stumbles on the same stone as last year by offering the same game in consecutive months, which usually corresponds to the PlayStation Talents program.

In the case of owners of a new generation console, they have the PlayStation Plus Collection at their fingertips, with an unbeatable library. The service, with the increase in subscribers, continues to be one of Sony’s main focuses And it hasn’t slowed down in a worrying way.

We will see what awaits us in 2022, because if the information is true, Spartacus is just around the corner combining Plus and Now. One way to present Direct battle to what Xbox Game Pass Ultimate offers us.