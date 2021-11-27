How much does it cost to travel to observe the solar eclipse?

To be able to visualize this eclipse, there are three options: “by land” from the Borne ice cap, by sea through a cruise ship, or from the air on a special flight, he published Meteored.

The special flight to observe it would be the most suitable option in case of cloudiness and it is also the least expensive.

Taking one of those exclusive eclipse flights with wonderful views ranges from $ 10,000 to $ 28,000.

The “terrestrial” option, which is actually from the ice sheet, has a quite acceptable meteorological perspective, costs around 38,000 dollars and consists of the plane flight that takes them directly from Ushuaia in Argentina o Punta Arenas in the south of Chili, to the Union Glacier in Antarctica from where it can be observed.

There is also the maritime option from a special cruise ship or expedition yacht. In this case the budget rises from $ 21,000 to $ 78,000.