Total cryptocurrency market capitalization falls 6.7%, but futures data finds a ray of hope

Looking at the best and worst performing tokens from the last 7 days, it could give the impression that the cryptocurrency markets are net positive. However, the total market capitalization fell 6.7% to USD 2.72 trillion, while the price of Bitcoin (BTC) fell 8.3% to $ 58.425.

Tokens that rose and fell the most within the top-80. Source: Nomics

The only connection between the tokens that rose the most this week appears to be the metaverse and the gaming industry, which has been on a bull run since Facebook announced its name change to Meta on October 28, signaling its new focus on that segment. Another encouraging news supporting the current rally in metaverse-related tokens is that the Gemini exchange raised $ 400 million on November 19 to build a decentralized metaverse.

Top performing tokens rose for specific reasons

Gala (GALA) shot up after her inclusion in Coinbase and Huobi on November 16. The utility token powers a decentralized gaming ecosystem that gives players a voice in the funding and development phases.

Crypto.com (CRO) also made its own news on November 18 to justify the climb. The marketing department behind the Singapore-based exchange decided to invest $ 700 million to buy the naming rights to the stadium where the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers play.

On November 19, Elrond (EGLD) also announced a USD 1.29 billion incentive program to help attract users and liquidity to its DeFi ecosystem. The project uses sharding technology to achieve up to 15,000 transactions per second (TPS).

DEX tokens received a gople

Among those underperforming, there were two decentralized exchange utility tokens. The only negative news appeared to be the Nov. 9 document from US Securities and Exchange Commissioner Caroline Crenshaw. The study mentioned that the sector lacks protections in the market and raises concerns about the pseudonym aspect and market manipulation.

Quant (QNT) continues on a downward trend after a 122% rise in 7 days on September 3, driven by a protocol update which allowed the interoperability of the ERC-20 and ERC-721 tokens.

Vechain Thor (VET) fell back after a 7-day rally of 38% on November 2, ahead of the launch of its Proof of Authority (PoA) v2.0 mechanism on the testnet on November 5. The update offers a more secure system for selecting block producers.

The cousin OKEx Tether (USDT), which measures the difference between its China-based peer-to-peer trades versus the official dollar currency, has improved slightly.

OKEx USDT premium between pairs against the USD. Source: OKEx

The current 99% indicator is slightly bearish, signaling weak demand from cryptocurrency traders to convert cash into stablecoins, which is still a big improvement over the 5% discount from mid-October.

Meanwhile, the total open interest of cryptocurrency futures was negatively affected by the widespread drop in prices. Nonetheless, the move was to be expected as total market capitalization fell back and some $ 2.7 billion worth of sell-offs occurred during the week.

Total open interest of aggregate cryptocurrency futures. Source: Coinglass.com

Despite this, the indicator remained at a healthy $ 50.3 billion mark, which is 60% more than two months ago. It should be noted that a decline in open interest is not necessarily bearish, but maintaining a certain level is interesting as more liquidity providers and market makers enter the market.

The data above may not look encouraging, but considering that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) suffered considerable losses this week, the overall market structure remained strong. Those betting on an “altcoin season” may have been disappointed, but at least there were no widespread losses of 15% or more.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the Author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Each investment and commercial movement involves risks, you must do your own research when making a decision.

