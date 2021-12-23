Torchlight, the franchise that recently returned to the attention of the video game world, recently regained its relevance thanks to the premiere of an installment that originally became known as Torchlight: Frontier and that later became Torchlight III.

This saga plans to remain among its main competitors in the genre, so it is already preparing to make the leap to mobile devices.

That’s right, following in the footsteps of titles like Diablo II, this project, Torchlight: Infinite plans to launch this new game modality that is already being developed in the hands of Xd Entertainment.

Said independent developer specialized in games and ports for devices such as smartphones and tablets.

This is good news for fans of the saga, because Torchlight: Infinite, will recover part of the atmosphere of Torchlight II and there will be a way to test it before its premiere thanks to a closed beta.

So Xd Entertainment and Perfect World Entertainment, they will take advantage of the saga ARPG to give players an adventure that they can play anywhere.

And as far as we know by now, Torchlight: Infinite will retain the action and dungeon exploration mechanics that have characterized the series.

Another interesting fact is that it was also revealed that this new delivereda will be set 200 years after Torchlight II.

So his story will be related to the use of Ember and the subsequent corruption of the world. Thus, a group of heroes will come to the rescue.

This new stage will offer various playable characters, each with different abilities and strengths; There will also be a progression system to learn new powers, both active and passive, making each warrior have 3 skill trees, so it will be possible to customize our combat style.

Part of this installment will be various types of dungeons full of creatures, bosses and other types of threats.

So far, Torchlight Infinite, does not have an official release date yet, but it was confirmed that a closed beta is found, the records of which are already open in this here.

And a release is expected free to play with an integrated purchasing system, as is quite usual in games of this modality.

“We designed Infinite to encapsulate and elevate all the great things we love about ARPGs, which is why we also call the game ‘Infinite’, we will create new stories in the Torchlight universe with a high degree of freedom when it comes to character construction and dungeon exploration, “commented the studies.