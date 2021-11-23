Since the beginning of this year, the network’s numbers have continued to decline.

The private browser of the dark web, Tor, It is in danger of extinction, as it is running out of volunteers who can help maintain its infrastructure. This situation is causing the reduction of bridge servers, so it is it is making access to the open Internet very difficult for users in countries where the government has censored the network.

These bridge servers that we mentioned are computers that move users from one node to the next so that people from China, Belarus, Iran or Kazakhstan can access the free Internet, since, as we have said before, in those countries the governments control the networks.

Currently, Tor has 1,200 bridges, of which 900 support the obfs4 obfuscation protocol, but since the beginning of this year the figure has been decreasing. This information has been shared Tor on his blog.

Apparently these bridges, when discovered, are blocked and, furthermore, it seems that the number of new collaborators is not enough to keep the network afloat. “Therefore, we need a constant trickle of new bridges that are not yet blocked anywhere. This is where we need your help “, this is the appeal that they have published in the post mentioned in the previous paragraph.

With this appeal, aim to bring more than 200 obfs4 bridges online in the remainder of the year. This organization nonprofit the volunteer campaign will end on January 7, 2022. Really, if you do not have technical knowledge on the subject, it is best not to do it, but if you you have several guides to do it (First of all, you will have to have a static IP), in addition to a series of conditions that you have to meet to start receiving the rewards offered by Tor.

As we have said before, to encourage the collaboration of people who can create new bridges, they offer a series of gifts during this campaign. Among those rewards we can find stickers, t-shirts and hoodies. If it compensates you or not, it is already yours. But boy, if it’s for a good cause, maybe it will pay off a bit.

