Top ten most used characters in MOBA

There are many options circulating out there, different titles that we can enjoy depending on whether we want to play more, one of them is Pokémon Unite, which, since before its launch, became one of the most successful for TiMi Studios Y The Pokémon Company.

Thanks to this, the MOBA It already has a large active player base, who are constantly testing all the available characters, with this base, the figures of which are the most used through this title have just been revealed.

As well as you will know, Pokémon Unite was launched in July of this year that is now nearing completion, it is available for Nintendo switch and for mobile devices in Android Y iOs.

This saga increasingly gets a greater number of followers, who come together to show all their skills.

It is believed that one of its good points, would be that this free to start, is that it constantly increases its cast of Pokémon, this helps a lot to offer a better gaming experience, being the same much more complete and adapting to all gamers .

With this a question arises, What is the most used?, to clarify this doubt, we show you the rank of the Top Ten Pokémon most used in Pokémon Unite:

As you can see, these game statistics, shared through the social network Reddit, the user of Duelaxis, reveals that the favorite character is Lucario, with a use rate of 15.6%, who surpassed Eldegoss and Venusaur, pocket monsters that are located in second and third place respectively.

It is worth mentioning that these results are based on the last 20 games of the 100 best players of Master Rank, in addition to the list being created before the incorporation of Dragonite in this title.