

12/10/2021 On at 01:32 CET



Check the scorers table after the dispute of the fifth day of the group stage of the Women’s Champions League 2021-2022.

Wolfsburg’s forward, Tabea wassmuth, is the top scorer of the competition in this edition with a total of six goals.

The first Spanish women on the list are the FC Barcelona footballers, Alexia Putellas and Jenni Hermoso, with a total of four targets.

WOMEN’S CHAMPIONS SCORERS 21-22

1 T. Wassmuth (Wolfsburg) – 6 goals

2 S. Kerr (Chelsea) – 4 goals

3 A. Putellas (Barça) – 4 goals

4 J. Beautiful (Barça) – 4 goals

5 J. Huitema (PSG) – 4 goals

6 C. Moller (Real Madrid) – 3 goals