This week OPPO surprised his fans and rivals with the INNO DAY, event in which, in addition to showing off his upcoming launches, he gave us a taste of the technologies and innovations he is working on; this is how we met their new image processor powered by Artificial intelligence called MariSilicon X but we go in parts …

The INNO DAY It is a two-day celebration, in which the brand distributed its star gadgets so that each one had the spotlight it deserved.

Day 1

In this way, the first day we had to know the OPPO Air Glass, a monocular device of aR (Assisted Reality) that provides navigation, health data monitoring, teleprompter and live voice-to-text translation functions without the burden of an additional device.

OPPO Air Glass They are equipped with a self-developed compact projection system and a bespoke optical diffraction waveguide, offering a vivid and sharp AR display in all types of environments. The device can be operated using smart phones and watches from OPPOAlthough it also supports different intuitive interactions, such as touch, voice and motion controls.

Following the agenda but not least, OPPO revealed its NPU named MariSilicon X with which the planet brand will compete with manufacturers such as Google Y Manzana, which use Artificial Intelligence technology to improve captured videos and images, the company assured that its metrics and indicators reveal better results in the tests carried out.

What do we mean by this superiority, that the devices OPPO equipped with MariSilicon X will be the first Android capable of capturing and previewing content in 4K thanks to the technology of Night Video in 4K with AI taking full advantage of the RAW format.

The first day concluded with other innovations, such as the camera under the screen or the system photographic retractable lens, which allows a larger sensor to be incorporated into the smartphone for brighter images and videos, as well as more vivid colors.

Day 2

On the second day the launches and innovation did not stop. This is how we met the OPPO Find N, the company’s first folding smartphone, which is the result of more than four years of research that includes six generations of prototypes and 448 patents, figures that demonstrate the efforts and constant determination to develop cutting-edge technology.

The Find N has a panel OLED foldable with a smaller screen on the outside that can be used when the phone is closed. The interior screen measures 7.1 inches diagonally and has a 9: 8.4 ratio, while the exterior is 5.4 inches, sufficient for most daily tasks.

In photographic terms, the OPPO Find N It has a main chamber of 50MP, an ultraWIDE of 16MP and a 2x telephoto of 13MP. Meanwhile, the battery is 4500 mAh And it can be charged at 33W with a SuperVOOC cable or 15W wirelessly. It also features 10W reverse wireless charging and is Qi standard compatibility.

Thus and in just a couple of days, OPPO showed the world that it is not only another manufacturer of smartphones, but also a technology company that is committed to the development and innovation of technologies.