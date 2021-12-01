10 most listened songs on Apple Music

If we look at the songs with the highest number of reproductions in Spain, we find an evident preference for the Latin music, in which artists like Bad Bunny, Camilo or Rauw Alejandro take the cake. Also other national artists such as Rosalía or C. Tangana occupy the first places of a ranking of up to 100 songs. The first 10 are these:

Remember that you can check those of your country from the ‘Explore’ tab of the application. In this same section you will also see the TOP 100 internationally, in which we highlight these 10 topics that occupy the first positions: