The pectoral it is a muscle that usually worries the male public a lotWell, it counts for a lot that it grows as we really want, but it is not impossible.

The Olympic bar is an accessory that is found in most gyms and is perfect to use in your workouts in the gym, in fact it is the accessory that is most often used to train the pectoral.

We are going to show you five excellent exercises so you can grow that pectoral.

The typical Olympic barbell bench press

It is the most common exercise you can perform with an Olympic bar, in addition It is the exercise that has the greatest capacity to make the pectoralis grow.This is why it is considered the holy grail of all chest exercises.

His technique is very simple to perform and easy to learn, you also have a lot of room for progress, since you can gradually gain weight, until you can move many kilos.

Inclined Bench Pres

It is a variation of the previous exercise but with the inclined bar, that there is some difference than the pres banking straight.

In this case we will involve more the pectoralis major and the anterior deltoid, working a part of the chest that is not worked in the case of the straight bench press.

Anchored Incline Press

It is an exercise to work the chest, but especially the upper part of the pectoral and part of the deltoid.

You can lean back to target your pectorals rather than your delts, making it a great alternative to the incline bench press.

Landmine crossovers

This exercise It is very interesting for the pectoral, since its activation is maximum.

The movement consists of bringing the bar in front of the body, keeping the elbows close to the torso at all times to concentrate the tension on the chest.

Bodyweight flys

It is a very strict exercise in which you are going to work not only the chest, but all the muscles of the arms and core, making it a very complete exercise.

What’s more, it is an exercise that requires a lot of control and concentration to avoid hurting ourselves. The work is done with the weight of our body and it is important to lower as much as possible but without touching the ground.

