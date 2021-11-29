Choose a brand new sports car to hit a good winding road, release adrenaline on the way and go through the most beautiful landscapes.

Who has never dreamed of having a sports car in their garage?, or maybe several collector sports cars in your life. We know that these speed monsters can sigh anywhere, and that is not only on the outside they are divine, also on the inside And above all it is about the feeling they give you, for example imagine going out with your brand new sports car to a good curvy road, downloading adrenaline on the way and going through all the most beautiful landscapes at full throttle to your destination.

But of course, making a dream like this come true is not free, especially since the purchase of a vehicle of this type involves large amounts of money, they tend to consume much more fuel than a normal vehicle and their maintenance can be considered a luxury expense. The good news is that there are second hand cars, among them you can find the best sports car brands and dream cars for a much more affordable price. And best of all, the money you save on the purchase can be spent on fuel and long-term maintenance, or just whatever you want. Take a look at this selection we have prepared and choose the sports car that will arouse the envy of all the young people around you.

7 sports cars every young person wishes they had

Hyundai i20 N. The smallest example in Hyundai’s N range, it features an intrepid 1.6-liter turbocharged engine, it also has 204 horsepower and a maximum torque of 275 Nm. It is characterized by a 6-speed gearbox and energy concentration on the front axle, up to 100 km / h in just over 6 seconds, in short, an excellent vehicle that you cannot miss.

Mazda MX – 5 . Elegant and imposing sports car with 132 horses, a powerful option for lovers of speed. Although it is not considered the most powerful version, it gives you everything you need to enjoy the road your way, in addition, it is a car that weighs just over a ton.

Suzuki swift sport . An affordable sports car from the Suzuki brand to make the most of any trip, whether on the road or in the city, this car adapts to all tastes. With 129 horses, a 6-speed manual gearbox, this agile and comfortable model will fill your drive with fun.

Renault Megane RS . One of the cars that is part of the list of the most popular sports cars, this RS sports car has a 1.8-liter engine that moves 300 horsepower and 420 Nm of maximum torque.

Abarth 595. This sports car raises sighs wherever it goes, it is turbocharged with 1.4 liters and 145 horses, guilty of its great performance and durability. Its engine allows you to go from 0 to 100 km / h in just under eight seconds, enough to test high speeds and radical changes.

Mini cooper s . A car as classic as it is sports, the hybrid model of the Mini Cooper S can offer us special sensations, accompanied by agility and fun. It has a 2.0-liter, 178-horsepower turbocharged engine, with more than enough power to reach 100 km / h in less than 7 seconds. This car, depending on the version you like, may be a little more or less accessible in terms of price.

Ford Fiesta ST. With a high number of sales for months, this sports car is considered one of the most versatile and efficient cars in the range of sports cars, which is why second-hand copies tend to run out very quickly. It has a three-cylinder engine, 200 horses and a weight of 1,300 kilos. Finally, it gives us power to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in just 6.5 seconds.

In short, the second-hand vehicle market is increasingly offering us more ease of purchase and an increasingly wide range of models and brands, as is the case with sports cars. Choose one of the 7 most desired sports cars of the moment and we are sure that you will not regret your new acquisition.

