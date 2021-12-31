The community of Xbox and PC Gaming players can explore an immense catalog of video games available on Xbox Game Pass, and it is very likely that, some of you, will have to spend these December dates of Guadeloupe-Reyes in quarantine. But nothing better than Xbox Game Pass to accompany the moment.

Something that seems quite curious to us is that, despite the fact that the confinement time has been reduced to 7 days, you may have to spend more time at home. So the Microsoft service becomes a great alternative for these moments, as it already happened in the beginning of March 2020.

Microsoft became a practically essential video game company since the pandemic began and this holiday, with the increase in infections, it once again places itself as the cheapest alternative to enjoy a large number of amazing video games.

So we want to take the opportunity to recommend a Top 5 video games available on Xbox Game Pass, perfect for closing 2021, with these you can spend these days in a pleasant and entertaining way and start the year in the best way. Although we must mention that our preferred choice in these cases is none other than the Hellblade delivery, which we recommend that you do not miss.

Among us

DOOM

Hellblade

Resident Evil 7

Zombie Army 4 Dead War

Microsoft updates its Xbox Game Pass catalog on a very constant basis, so you can stay tuned for the news that is to come in the face of January. 2022 is billed as an especially powerful year for the service, with exclusives like Starfield, Redfall, and of course Hellblade 2 when it launches, staying in the catalog permanently.