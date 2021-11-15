What is this range of tablets for?

With an entry price of 379 euros, it is the cheapest apple tablet. A price that has been maintained for several years, despite the fact that the company has been renewing this device until it reaches the 9th generation iPad of 2021.

Take notes in class and / or at work

There is something very noteworthy in this type of device, and that is that the iPad serve as digital notebook in many areas. If you are a student, it will be an excellent accessory to keep all your notes up to date, while if you are a worker you can take the most important notes of your tasks and meetings there. Either via Apple Pencil or with a physical keyboard. In this last section there are several keyboards that you can have, either via Bluetooth or the official Apple Smart Keyboard.

Draw with Apple Pencil

Many experts say that one of the most relaxing yet rewarding tasks is to draw. If you are an excellent artist, great, but even if you are little given to it, you can try to improve your qualities thanks to the Apple stylus. There are many applications in the App Store that are used for drawing or coloring, so you have no excuse not to do it.