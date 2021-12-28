The Apex Legends community of players enjoyed great surprises that came in 2021, as it saw the biggest innovations in Apex since its launch, that is, with Arenas and the new Storm Point map, which introduced a series of new game mechanics. .

Something that has caught our attention is that, players have also complained about a general lack of content, with very few limited time modes and events that focus more on new cosmetics than new game experiences.

Interestingly, there are also glaring omissions, such as a lack of cross-progression and next-gen updates for the latest console releases, originally announced for 2021, but clearly, that’s not happening now. This is what Apex should prioritize in 2022.

By far the most requested features for Apex, cross-progression ability, and next-gen updates are an absolute must for Apex next year. It took too long to implement both, in particular cross progression.

With cross-play available, players should be able to seamlessly switch between platforms without having to start a new account, losing all their progress and unlocks. Respawn has said many times that adding cross progression has proven difficult, but at this point, it is simply a must at all costs.

EA announced the next-gen updates shortly after the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S, but they fell short of their 2021 schedule. Hopefully, we’ll see FPS improvements for these more powerful consoles in early 2022.

Supporting Legends

Four new characters were added in 2021: Fuse, Valkyrie, Seer, and Ash. Seer is a ‘Recon’ Legend, of which there are multiple, and Assault Legends make up the rest, of which there are arguably too many. One area that is sorely lacking on the Legends roster is more support characters.

We have Lifeline and Loba, but Lifeline is the only character really focused on healing, with the Loba kit built around loot. Another medic character would give players at least some variety if they want to play this way. A shield support legend might be the obvious choice.

Barring a few minor changes and fixes, the shooting range has remained largely unchanged since its launch more than two years ago. Meanwhile, the shooting range in Apex Legends Mobile is better in every way.

Unlimited ammo, different game modes and challenges, training routines and everything a complete shooting range needs in the mobile version of Apex. The Respawn developers previously teased shooting range updates for the main game, but these did not arrive in Season 11 as expected.

Team Deathmatch

Arenas is a good mode, and Ranked Arenas offers another great option to push yourself and prove yourself. But it is a very structured mode, with economy, small teams and a round-based system. Apex would certainly benefit from some looser casual modes, where players can simply practice weapons, skills, and gear freely, against other opponents.

The aforementioned firing range upgrades could provide some of this, but a team or free-for-all deathmatch mode would be a great addition. Again, this is a feature that is already available in Apex Legends Mobile, which has a 6v6 mode that is played on the Arenas maps.

Creator Codes

Admittedly, this is not a video game feature, but creator codes have a unique advantage of potentially increasing Apex Legends’ player base indirectly. Creator Codes provide incentives for influencers to play, stream, and create content about Apex Legends.