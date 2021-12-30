The Call of Duty: Vanguard gamer community knows that much of the game’s content is intended to be a major step forward for the Call of Duty: Warzone battle royale, by reinvigorating the current weapons meta and providing players with a new location to explore.

Something that seems quite curious to us is that the video game continues to be hampered by “broken weapons” and infuriating errors. Yet gamers continue to flock to Warzone in search of the promise of a high-action CoD experience.

We should mention that, as 2022 is fast approaching, these 5 features could greatly enhance Activision’s battle royale and surely you as gamers will want them to get into the game.

Next-gen dedicated upgrade

Warzone was originally released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, respectively. With the arrival of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S | X, the demand for a dedicated next-gen iteration of Warzone has increased tenfold.

The battle royale run by Raven Software has managed to cope with Modern Warfare’s engine, but Warzone might be capable of far more impressive technical feats. Giving Warzone a long overdue next-gen makeover could improve your visuals exponentially.

Implementing different performance and fidelity modes would allow for customization. You also need to incorporate adaptive trigger immersion and haptic feedback into the PS5, to make your weapons feel even more powerful.

An evolving map, with regular events

Players said their goodbyes to Verdansk as Vanguard brought Caldera into the fold. Even with its vibrant surroundings and varied terrain, Caldera hasn’t significantly changed the Warzone experience. One way the developers could improve Warzone is by constantly updating the map as the season progresses.

The world of Call of Duty means that conflict is always changing the landscape, which is an element that Warzone must crucially follow. We’ve seen glimpses of this before with the Die Hard-inspired event in Verdansk that saw Nakatomi Plaza presented as a fascinating drop-off zone. Caldera has an immense opportunity to capitalize on this.

Environmental effects

The Warzone engine is familiar to gamers, but it is definitely capable of pushing its limits even further. As players return from Battlefield 2042 to Battlefield V, there is a gap in the market that Activision and Raven Software can take advantage of.

EA DICE has been unable to please players as many false promises regarding the 2042 action have not been kept. Now, Warzone could introduce ambient effects into Caldera, adding an exciting spectacle to matches.

The Caldera volcano is poised for a disastrous eruption, which could make the map even more deadly as the areas are covered in lava. Tornadoes and storms lend themselves to the tropical climate on the map. This would make the final circles intense and force players to traverse the environment, rather than camping in safe havens.

Field of view slider on consoles

Perhaps one of the biggest issues in Warzone is the lack of a FOV slider. Visibility is essential to beating enemy squads in Warzone, and the current default field of view settings are not up to scratch.

Operators like the dreaded Roze skin exploited the current field of view setting, enraging gamers around the world. The developers have previously said that adding this feature is a stress on the game engine, but if Black Ops Cold War can do it, Warzone surely can too.

Stability improvements

No game is perfect and you will always need patches to improve the game and the like. However, gamers have been surprised by how unpolished Warzone can be.

Compared to rival games like Apex Legends and Fortnite, Warzone has a long way to go before reaching a reliable level of in-game stability.