Top 5: The most popular gadgets in Argentina in 2021

The path for technological development in Latin America has always been complicated. Factors such as the high rate of poverty, the lack of digital tools and the deficiency in the quality of the internet have made it a challenge to be able to access and adopt the multiple gadgets —Innovative technological devices— that are released on the market day by day.

However, certain nations, such as Argentina, are the exception. According to a Statista Information and Technology Report (2021), this country is ranked number five among the countries most prepared in Latin America to adopt cutting-edge technologies. Here are the gadgets Most popular among Argentine users:

The 6 gadgets that conquered Argentina in 2021

Alexa

Alexa is the name of the voice-activated virtual assistant initially integrated into the brand’s speakers Threw outdesigned by Amazon in 2014. Since its launch it has conquered thousands of homes around the world, and is currently available in English, Spanish, Japanese, German, Italian, Catalan and French.

Alexa is not the only digital assistance software available on the market. On a daily basis, it competes with other popular products, such as Siri (from Apple) or Google Assistant itself. However, it is the many qualities of Alexa that have made it shine among its peers. Since the launch of its mobile app in 2018, its popularity has grown, especially in Latin America.

Besides being completely customizable thanks to its “Skills”And to offer any type of information available in cyberspace, Alexa connects with other compatible devices around: electrical appliances, lights, security cameras, among others. Thanks to this, it establishes an intelligent environment controlled through voice commands.

A large number of Argentines have managed to make their residence a much more efficient place thanks to this useful gadget. The numbers have increased considerably with the launch of the Echo Dot, your latest device. In it, Amazon enabled voice commands with Argentine idioms.

Camera stabilizer for mobile devices

The gadgets that help enhance the audiovisual qualities of other tools —such as a screen recorder or a cell phone camera— are always among the favorites of Latinos. One of the cutting-edge technological products that is causing a sensation among video and photo lovers is 3-axis stabilizers for phones. Some have cataloged them as the new and improved version of the old selfie stiks.

It is a structure with a handle designed to hold the mobile and give it the stability and support of a professional camera. The simplicity of the product is its main quality, as it does not take up too much space and is completely portable. The results look like a much more elaborate production, a detail that content creators love.

There are many of these stabilizers on the market, but those of the brands stand out Baseus Y FeiyuTech. Prices vary according to their characteristics and manufacturing materials. Some of the features that raise the price are: the option of face tracking, Bluetooth connectivity and the integration of buttons on / off and zoom.

Wireless headphones

Listen to music, podcats and other content is a much more rewarding and comfortable experience with wireless headphones. Cables are in the past, and although the trend had already been set by Apple with its AirPods In 2016, the fever for these devices really woke up in 2021. Some of the main qualities that users look for in this type of gadgets They are: battery life, touch control and external noise reduction.

Today it is difficult to go through the Argentine streets and not see a few passersby with these innovative headphones. The number of options available in today’s market is infinite and, likewise, the variety in terms of prices. However, there is a notable preference for renowned companies in the country, such as Xiaomi and, especially, Apple. An interesting fact is that AirPods 1, 2 and 3 can be found in Mercado Libre Argentina at a lower price than in the US (Info Technology, 2021).

Charger for phones with battery included

The power banks are one of the gadgets most requested on the market. Its function is supposed to focus on storing energy so that it can be used later in an emergency – a fortuitous exit, a long journey … -. However, the big problem for many users is that they always forget to recharge this power source and therefore it is never really ready.

Battery-powered phone chargers are gadgets that respond to that need. While charging the cell phone, at the same time, the power source charges itself and stores the energy. So if you have to get out quickly, the same device can still be used as a portable charger.

These devices are very inexpensive and offer great advantages, since they are practically 2 in 1 – charger and portable battery. One of the most popular brands that manufactures them with the best price-quality is Baseus.

Gamepad for mobile

A large number of Argentines are gamers. To be exact, 19 million people represent around 42% of the population (Telam Digital, 2021). Therefore, many of the favorite gadgets in this country have to do with all this of video games and the gaming.

Now, a good part of these players are devoted to playing through mobile devices, with smartphones being the main tool. However, this is not the most comfortable device for playing long hours at a professional level. That is why gamepads for telephones have become popular among Argentines.

It is a gadget that is attached to the Smartphone to form what would be a command control like that of any traditional console. This coupling provides much more convenience and at the same time offers a more complete experience to the player. There are many models on the market today, however, products such as the ROG Kunai 3, Razer Kishi and Sony’s Dualsense Joystick 2 stand out.

Bonus Track: Smartwatch

If there is a gadget that has conquered the hearts of Argentines, this is the smartwatch, in any of its presentations. According to the statistics of the current digital situation in Argentina, 14% of the population uses digital clocks (Branch, 2021). These mobile devices are in trend both for their technological functions and for being a complementary accessory to fashion.

More than telling the time, a new generation smartwatch is compatible with any smartphone. Therefore, the device is capable of receiving notifications, messages, calls and much more. In addition, it offers unique apps that are mainly focused on promoting a healthy life by monitoring the main health signs – heart rate, temperature, blood oxygenation.

Of all the smartwatches, the majority of Argentines have been interested in the Iwo W26. It is a model that is similar in design and software to the most current version of the Applewatch, but, of course, much cheaper.

