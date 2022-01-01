Top 5: the five most watched series in 2021 on Netflix, Disney + and HBO Max

The end of the year is approaching and as there was a lot of content in terms of series, we decided to bring you a Top 5 of the most viewed this year on the Netflix, Disney + and HBO Max platforms. Find out what they are in this note!

In 2021 we had many series to enjoy, of all themes, for all ages. Some were very successful, to the point of breaking viewing records, while others were more of a failure, sometimes even canceling the series. However, today we are going to make a Top 5 of the most viewed series of the year, therefore very popular, in the famous platforms of streaming: Netflix, Disney + and HBO Max.

Before going to the ranking, we also tell you a list that he shared Google on which were the five television series with the most repeated searches in 2021, internationally.

–The Squid Game: The most searched series of the year on Google is the popular Korean fiction that debuted in Netflix on September 17 and broke records.

–Bridgerton: On the second step of the podium is one of the star series of Netflix, released on December 25, 2020.

–WandaVision: Third place in the category is for the production of Marvel studios that debuted on January 15 debuted in Disney +.

–Cobra Kai: This Netflix series takes fourth place on the list. Its third season premiered on January 1, while the fourth will hit the platform on December 31.

–Loki: The fifth most wanted series of the year is another production by Marvel studios, premiered on June 9 at Disney +.

Now, we are going with the Top 5 of the most viewed series in 2021 by platform streaming.

Netflix

This year, the Red N platform gave its subscribers a wealth of varied content. It should be noted that not all series are new, it seems that some users preferred to watch older series or seasons to remember or keep up with what is coming. With viewing records that are broken quite often, here is the Netflix Top 5:

–The Squid Game (1.650 million hours seen in its first weeks of release)

–Bridgerton (the first season achieved 625 million hours viewed)

–The Money Heist (Season 5 reached 395 million hours viewed, while Season 4 reached 619 million)

–Stranger things (Season 2 reached 427 million hours, while Season 3 reached 582 million)

–The witcher (prior to the premiere of the second season, the first season had 541 million viewing hours in 2021)

Disney +

This platform was launched two years ago and, with an extensive catalog, it satisfies its subscribers regardless of their age. In 2021, Disney + He stood out for his series, especially those of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which predominate in the Top 5. Although this platform of streaming has the extension of Star +, where most of the users decide to see all the seasons of The Simpson, this time we are going to focus only on the content of Disney +.

–Loki

–WandaVision

–Falcon and the Winter Soldier

–What If…?

–The Mandalorian

HBO Max

Six months after the launch of the platform in Argentina, HBO Max published which were the titles most chosen by Argentines at this time. In other countries the catalog of the platform streaming It is quite different, not only because of the content that we can find, but also because of the difference in the dates on which it is published. So to avoid confusion, we put the Top 5 of the most viewed series in Argentina.

–Game of Thrones

–Friends

–Succession

–Mare of Easttown

–The Big Bang Theory

Did you get to see all these popular series? Did you think there were going to be others?

