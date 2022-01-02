Top 5: the five most memorable vehicles in video game history

We tell you which are the five most memorable vehicles in video games. You will find all the details, and tell us which one you would add in this note!

There is nothing better than driving in a virtual world and feeling speed through the pixels. However, there are few video games that manage to install a simple vehicle in the collective memory, and that is why in this note we will review which are the most memorable.

Crazy Taxi Taxi

Crazy taxi It put us in the role of “tachero” to drive a convertible taxi at high speed through a colorful city, with timed time, many obstacles and customers in a hurry that put (even more) pressure on work. No one who ever played Crazy taxi you will forget about that mythical vehicle.

Metal Slug SV-001

Metal slug is a run and gun in which we controlled a savage soldier who distributed lead to the Rambo among his enemies, until at a certain point in the campaign… we could drive a super vehicle! The SV-001 it was a dynamic killing machine that powered the madness of that arcade classic.

Halo Warthog

It is inevitable. The vehicle Warthog M12 of the franchise Halo It gave us a comfortable seat to explore the halo locations in the campaign, and with its turret we were able to annihilate enemies in the company of a friend in its unforgettable multiplayer modes.

Ferrari Testarossa Spider by Outrun

Outrun It was one of the first driving games that gave us the feeling of speed that we mentioned at the beginning of this note, and even better: it immersed us in a beautiful road trip above an iconic Ferrari Testarossa Spider (Pixelated, of course, we do not accept any kind of remastering of the image of Outrun in Sega Genesis).

Sweet Tooth by Twisted Metal

In Twisted metal We got into a vehicle, we went out to a huge arena and we were destroyed with shock, shots and various insults with the opponents. But of all the vehicles available to play with, only one remained intact in the collective memory: the Sweet Tooth, an ice cream truck driven by Needles Kane’s shady clown.

And you, which one do you think should be in this Top 5? The Mako from Mass Effect, the Batmobile from Arkham, the Dacia / Renault 12 from Pubg? tell us!

