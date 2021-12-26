Top 5: the best video games based on television series ranked

The number of video game genres is huge, so today we have an assortment with the top 5 of the best games based on TV series.

You finished a day of hard work. You take off your shoes and decide to relax with a series or movie…. What if you better get distracted by a video game? Hmm, you could do both together, since this time we bring you a top 5 with the best video games based on TV series.

Stranger Things 3

In fifth place we have Stranger Things 3 The Game. Where we will adopt the role of one of the 12 characters in the series, and we will have to defeat the evil of Upside Down World. With a retro section and an adventure with decision-making in the town of Hawkins, this game deserves to be in this top.

It can be played for free on Android and PC.

Yu Gi Oh GX Duel Academy

Released for GBA, but with the possibility of playing it in an emulator, Yu Gi Oh GX Duel Academy it is one of the best card games. Here we will be in the dueling academy where we will compete against Jaden, Syrus and all the characters in the series. In addition, we can take exams to rise in rank from Red slifer until Ra Yellow Y Blue Obelisk. If you like Yu Gi Oh duels, be sure to try this title.

Game of Thrones: The Winter is Coming

This game based on the homonymous series was released in 2019 by the Chinese developer Yoozoo Games. Is a Mmo strategy set after the death of Eddard stark, that is to say that the 7 kingdoms are divided. Our goal will be to take the role of one of the lords or ladies of these 7 kingdoms of Westeros in order to develop our civilization. A game that although it does not have as much history from the series, it is very fun to play.

It can be played on Web browser, Android, Microsoft Windows or iOS.

The Simpsons Hit And Run

The only reason this game isn’t in the top 1 is because it isn’t predictable. The Simpsons Hit And Run It is the best game in the series by far. We will control Homer, Marge, Lisa, Bart Y Apu on his adventures in Springfield against Kant Y Kodos. Also once the story is finished we can unlock all the cars and compete in races. A game that undoubtedly deserves a remastering.

It can be played on PC and consoles of past generations.

The Walking Dead: The Game

The No. 1 spot goes to The Walking Dead, a dystopian decision-making adventure that will bring us to an end… well, find out for yourself. This game has a great story that makes you love the characters from minute zero, as well as having good graphics for the narrative style that it entails. Save read already Clementine Before it is too late, but along the way you will have to make difficult decisions. From the adventure game masters Telltale games, it can be played on Android, iOS and consoles from generations past.

