I started the engines because today we bring you a top 5 with the best racing games for mobile devices. No, it’s not Forza Horizon 5.

Just as in previous publications we showed you the 5 best shooters games for mobile devices, today we have to change the genre. In full launch of Forza Horizon 5, we are obliged to show you 5 career alternatives in ios and Android.

Beach Buggy Racing 2

In position number 5 is Beach Buggy Racing 2. This is a game that stands out not so much for its graphics but for how entertaining it can be to start playing it. In this second installment of Beach buggy we will find more characters, new scenarios and new final bosses. The objective of the game is the same, complete the missions in the “single player” mode to advance. As in the first installment, in this game we will find both objects to use in the race to hinder and enhancers to improve our cars.

Mario Kart Tour

And if we talk about racing classics, we have to name the saga of Mario Kart from Nintendo. This time we will find our favorite plumber driving through different cities such as New York, Tokyo, Paris, London, etc. Originally released to play with the screen upright, Mario Kart Tour is a must-try game if you like the world of Mario bros.

Project Cars GO

On Project Cars GO we will find a game with good graphics and very attractive if you enjoy customize your cars. However, this title has a great defect that leaves it in this third place, and that is that the car drives itself. Our role will only be to brake and accelerate to pass correctly between the checkpoints. Undoubtedly a game of the most outstanding in graphics, customization, sound and atmosphere, but that leaves something to be desired in its playability.

Ace racer

In second place we have Ace racer, and if he carries the silver medal instead of the gold medal, it is because one of the first two had to be in this position. This game of NetEase It has amazing graphics, added to a great multiplayer where we can customize our avatar. The game includes not only the classic online races, but also rankeds, groups of friends, sending gifts and voice chat. On the playability side, it is a game that stands out as being very comfortable and intuitive.

Asphalt 9

And if Ace Racer was focused on the online mode, Asphalt 9, the first place, is the opposite. The strong point of this game lies in its story mode, its attractive graphics and its great gameplay that is similar to that of Ace Racer. Both the story and multiplayer modes have an infinity of maps, allowing us to enjoy the most diverse landscapes. Gold medal for the great dominators of racing on mobile devices.

Share it with whoever you want