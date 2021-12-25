Top 5: the 5 best hackrom Pokémon, games in the saga created by fans

The Hack Rom of Pokémon are already a common currency and in Geek Culture we tell you which are the best titles created by fans. Meet them in this note!

While we look forward to seeing the launch of the new Pokémon games, we can satisfy our anxieties and appease the wait with other titles … but wich ones? Well, if you have already finished the classic Pokémon titles a thousand times in Geek Culture, we will tell you which are the best Hack Rom created by fans.

But what is a Hack Rom? Well, for those who are not familiar with the concept, a Hack Rom is a game, in this case, created from one already released by The Pokémon Company. In other words, a fan or a group of fans uses the resources offered by an original base rom to modify graphics, history and gameplay.

Pokémon Light Platinium

The first on the list is Light Platinium, a game that includes Pokémon up to the fifth generation. In this Hack Rom we will find ourselves in the region of Zhery, in addition to being able to explore a second region called Lauren.

In the first scene we see a fight between Arceus, god of Pokémon against Dialga, Palkia Y Giratina, introducing us to the great history of the game. Undoubtedly a Hack Rom that you have to try due to its adventure and the possibility of being able to capture all the characters up to the fifth generation.

Pokémon Radical Red

Radical Red it’s basically the same game as Red fire, although with some differences. The most important thing is the (drastic) increase in difficulty, where all trainers will have characters with a wide variety of competitive movements. As if that were not enough, in the details of our Pokémon we can see its Evs (stress points) and their Ivs (intelligence points) that make them more or less strong.

In addition, we can change the nature of our Pokémon. All this, added to the fact that the leaders will have competitive objects such as remnants or Focus Band and Pokémon up to the eighth generation, make Pokémon Radical Red an almost impossible game.

Pokemon Ash Gray

If you like anime, you will surely enjoy this Hack Rom. Here we will take the place of Ash ketchum, protagonist of the series, being able to live each of his adventures. So faithful to the saga is this game, that even the evolutions of Squirtle Y Bulbasaur. If you want to relive the first season in a game, Ash Gray is your option.

Pokémon Team Rocket Edition

I’m tired of being good, I need to join the dark side and start doing evil, how good to have the Team Rocket Edition. Here we will take the place of a member of the Team Rocket, trying to stop Gary and Net get away with it. This game features characters up to the seventh generation, as well as primal forms. If you want to join the evil, just try this Hack Rom.

Pokémon Lets Go Pikachu GBA

Finally we have Lets Go Pikachu that will bring us the same story of the original game but in format GBA. In this game we can also enjoy these cute last generation animals, making it a very entertaining and complete Hack Rom.

Share it with whoever you want