The end of La Casa de Papel has already arrived. We bring you 5 series about robberies that you can see once you finish the last season of the series.

One of the most watched robbery series in Netflix, The Money Heist, finally premieres its last season. East December 3rd, came the second part that shows us whether or not our protagonists will emerge victorious from the last great robbery.

But for you to get ready to finally say goodbye to The Money Heist, on Geek Culture we bring you 5 series about robberies what can you see in Netflix. Some surely you already saw them, and others may surprise you.

Ozark

This series does not have a steal in the style The Money Heist, but it can be classified as a robbery series because of its plot. On Ozark, we follow Marty bride, a financial advisor who seems to be the most normal person in the world. But this is not so, since Bride He is involved with one of the largest drug cartels in Mexico by being the one that helps them launder money. But everything changes drastically when he has to take his entire family from Chicago to Ozark to calm a narco boss.

The series features three seasons of 10 chapters each, and his fourth season will be the last. Like most premieres in Netflix, the last season of Ozark will be divided into two parts and the first reaches the platform on January 21, 2022.

Heist

Heist is a documentary series which tells us about some of the biggest robberies that almost went perfectly. The series has three quite interesting cases. The first is that of Heather tallchief, who falls in love with criminal Roberto Solis and helps him steal three million dollars. The second story is that of Karls monzon, who stole $ 7.4 million from Miami International Airport. And finally, we have the story of Toby Curtsinger, who stole the world’s most expensive bourbon.

Lupine

The series based on the renowned series of books by Maurice Leblanc tells us the story of Assane Diop. Diop is the son of an immigrant who is accused of having stolen an expensive diamond necklace from his employer Hubert pellegrini. The father of Assane is imprisoned and, embarrassed by such an accusation, decides to take his life, leaving a Orphan teenager Assane.

Twenty-five years later, inspired by the book on Arsène Lupine that his father gave him, Assane decides to take revenge on the family Pellegrini, and using his charisma and mastery of theft, subterfuge and disguise he will try to expose the crimes of the man who sent his father to jail. The series features two seasons and already confirmed that you will have a third part.

Good girls

This series is taken with a little more humor than the rest on the idea of ​​theft. On Good girls, we follow three friends from the suburbs of Michigan who are having a hard time making a living. Tired of having everything taken from them, they decide to rob a supermarket, in which they thought they were going to get much less than what they got. His successful robbery draws the attention of the supermarket manager after he recognizes one of the women, but for a totally different reason than money. The series has four seasons, and a total of 50 chapters.

The theft of the century

Based on real events, the series tells us one of the largest robberies in Colombia. The theft of the century counts as this recognized robbery, which occurred in 1994, was carried out and how each of the participants got involved in it. The assailants took around $ 24,072 million Colombian pesos (equivalent to $ 33 million dollars). The series features 6 chapters And, since it is a fiction, there are a couple of events that did not occur the way it is shown.

The last part of La Casa de Papel arrives this December 3 on Netflix.

