Here are the top five reasons doctors are sued and some prevention steps they can take to reduce risk.

Poor communication with patients.

This is by far the biggest problem. Most of the demands submitted by patients or families are done simply to find out what actually happened during their treatment.

After a bad result or an adverse event, the patient often feels, in hindsight, that his doctor did not provide him with all the necessary information or did not answer his questions and concludes that the lack of information is what led to the bad result. Patients or their families hire an attorney to access medical records, and once these are carefully reviewed, small discrepancies are often found and lawsuits are filed.

This is so preventable. If clinicians take a few extra minutes to answer all questions and address all concerns, patients and their families will leave feeling as though they have all the information, even if a poor result occurred. They will be much less likely to seek the advice of an attorney.

Poor way to bedside

The type and quality of the relationship a physician develops with his patient is important. Patients want to trust and believe what their doctor says. The way a doctor responds to patients makes a difference. As a general rule, people rarely sue their friends. It’s not to say that doctors should befriend their patients, but a warm relationship certainly helps. Even if a doctor has contributed to a poor outcome, if the patient or their family likes and admires the doctor, they are unlikely to sue.

Delay or change in diagnosis

Some patients perceive a delay in the specific diagnosis or a change in a previous diagnosis with a doctor who does not know what they are doing. If a patient feels this way after your care, they are more likely to sue.

For example, patients often don’t realize that medical tests take time to come back, and there are certain lab tests that can take days or weeks. This goes back to communication – setting clear expectations – if the doctor tells the patient exactly how long to wait for results, and those results are returned on time, the patient is more likely to feel that the doctor is trustworthy.

Medical offices must have an effective procedure to obtain results and deliver them to patients in a timely manner. This reduces the time patients wait and worry and potentially lose trust in their doctor.

Lack of informed consent

When patients or their families feel that not all available information was provided to them, they are more likely to sue. Informed consent must occur with every encounter with a patient. Obviously, the patient is in the doctor’s office because there is a problem and the doctor’s job is to provide solutions. Patients should be informed about the details of these solutions, especially when the prescribed treatment involves an invasive procedure.

Time should be taken to explain what the plan of care entails, the risks and benefits, and alternative treatment options. Patients are more likely to support a doctor’s decisions after their care, regardless of the outcome, they do feel that they were given all the information and that they themselves had a choice.

Wrong documentation

Accurate and complete documentation of a patient’s care is extremely important. Following a poor outcome or adverse event, the first thing the patient’s attorney will request is a copy of their medical records. These will be heavily scrutinized.

Any incorrect or contradictory information contained in the medical record is an immediate red flag for the attorney and the patient. Do not document anything that you have not actually communicated to the patient; otherwise, the patient may feel that they were deceived or lied to.

Related Notes:

Five strategies for a more vital medical practice

GRAPH: These are the states with the worst health services

Regional Hospital Lic. Adolfo López Mateos; certified by the General Health Council