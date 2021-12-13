The PC Gaming community of players has a large number of possibilities for players who are not convinced to spend on a video game, we are talking about Free to Play video games, as all these options are friendly with the tightest pockets, we will show you a Top 5 of the most played Free to Play video games on the Steam platform.

Something that has caught our attention is that the people at Valve have published a list with the most played video games on the Steam platform, where we can find a good variety of genres and categories and this time we will focus on a top 5 of the titles that are in the highest.

Although the most popular video games within the Free to Play are 12 titles, we can find them, up to the remaining 88 that make up the 100 most popular, but what interests us are the 5 that are at the top, although for many players of PC these might already be well-known faces.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO)

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO) expands on the team action game that it pioneered when it came out more than 20 years ago. CS: GO includes new maps, characters, weapons and game modes, and offers updated versions of classic Counter-Strike content (de_dust2, etc.).

Dota 2

Every day millions of players around the world enter battle as one of more than 100 Dota heroes. And it doesn’t matter if it’s your tenth or thousandth hour of play, there is always something new to discover.

Apex legends

Apex Legends is Respawn Entertainment’s award-winning free first-person shooter game. Dominate a growing cast of legends with powerful abilities. Squad-based strategic gameplay and innovative gameplay in the new evolution of Battle Royale.

Halo Infinite

When all hope is lost and the fate of humanity hangs in the balance, the Master Chief is ready to face the most ruthless enemy he has ever faced. We can enter its multiplayer mode with friends and enjoy a quite fun experience, not to mention that it is friendly to our pockets.

Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is an action MMO with a unique and dynamic world that you and your friends can enter at any time and from anywhere completely free of charge, making it a great place in the Top 5 of Free to Play video games. popular on Steam, and it doesn’t seem like it’s going to move.