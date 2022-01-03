The PC Gaming community of players is getting into some video games that have managed to stand out at the beginning of a new year and everything seems to indicate that 2022 is a year that looks pretty good for video games of the Shooter genre, so today we show you in detail on the Top 5 of the best-selling video games at the beginning of the year on Steam.

Something that we find quite striking is that, the Steam virtual store, has great promotions and offers for the entire community of players, of which they have managed to attract the attention of many players, as is the case of the titles that we will show you Today, they have been positioned as the best-selling video games on Steam, so we think it is worth taking a look to see what they are about.

Ready or not

Ready or Not is an intense tactical shooter that shows a realistic world where SWAT units are requested to solve hostile and conflictive situations. VOID Interactive has engaged with police teams around the world to create rules and scores that are both challenging and realistic.

THE WITCHER 3: WILD HUNT

As war rages across the Northern Kingdoms, you will accept the contract of your life: find the girl of prophecy, a living weapon that can alter the world as we know it. The Witcher: Wild Hunt is a narrative-driven open-world RPG set in a visually stunning fantasy universe, packed with meaningful decisions and momentous consequences.

In The Witcher, you take on the role of professional monster hunter Geralt of Rivia, tasked with finding the girl of prophecy in a vast open world full of merchant cities, pirate islands, dangerous mountain passes and caves. forgotten to explore.

Horizon zero dawn

Experience Aloy’s legendary mission to unlock the secrets of a future machine-dominated Earth. Use devastating attacks against your predators and explore a majestic open world in this award-winning action RPG!

Battlefield 2042

Battlefield 2042 is a first-person shooter that marks a return to the franchise’s iconic all-out war. In a near-future world transformed by disorder, adapt and survive with the help of your squad and a cutting-edge arsenal on ever-changing battlefields.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

In Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach, play as Gregory, a boy who has been trapped overnight in Freddy Fazbear’s Mega Pizzaplex. With the help of Freddy himself, Gregory must uncover the secrets of the Pizzaplex, learn the truth, and survive until dawn.