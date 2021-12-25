With the arrival of Christmas this year, you may still not know that you can give your loved ones as a gift and this is where Sony has dealt with the matter with its new generation console, since it recommends that we can give it to someone close to one of the most popular video games of the moment.

Something that seems quite curious to us is that, many still do not know what to give in this celebration to their loved ones more gamers, so it will not hurt to see this top 5 of the best Playstation video games to give at Christmas.

Christmas in 2021 will arrive to give a console or video game to your loved ones, so we remind you that Sony has one of the most extensive catalogs in the world and the perfect options to give to your loved ones.

Call of Duty: Vanguard

The unified narrative of the Vanguarda single-player campaign ships four different front lines from World War II, focusing on the Pacific War, the Western and Eastern Fronts, and the North African Campaign.

FIFA 22

Unlike previous games that had different editions with more content, FIFA 22 will only have two editions: Ultimate and Standard. The Ultimate edition grants the user delayed access to the game, along with extra benefits not available in the standard edition, with a respective value of $ 60 or $ 70 (standard edition) and $ 100 (Ultimate edition).

NBA 2K22

NBA 2K22 is a 2021 Basketball Simulation video game developed by Visual Concepts and published by 2K Sports, based on the National Basketball Association (NBA). It is the 23rd installment in the NBA 2K franchise and the successor to NBA 2K21. The game was released on September 10 and is available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and the Xbox X / S series.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is a video game developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft. Being set in the 9th century, the game takes place during the Viking invasion of Great Britain, with the player controlling the Viking warrior Eivor leading his people against the Saxon king Alfred the Great and his vassal kingdoms, the that it controls through a pagan sect called the Order of the Ancients, and that it tries to Christianize it.

The video game had the largest release in the Assassin’s Creed series to date, selling the most copies in its first week.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

The narrative continues from Marvel’s Spider-Man and its downloadable content The City That Never Sleeps, during which Miles Morales is bitten by a genetically enhanced spider and gains powers similar to those of Peter Parker.

A year after the first game and its DLC, Miles has fully integrated himself into the black and red suit as a seasoned Spider-Man as he defends New York from a gang war between an energy corporation and a high-tech criminal army.

Miles’s new home in Harlem is at the heart of the battle. Parker tells Miles that he has to be like his late father and walk down the road to become a hero to New York City.