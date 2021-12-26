Mobile games continue to grow and many times having so much variety leads us to not know what to play. Therefore, today we bring you the five best mobile survivals. Meet them here!
There is no doubt that the video game catalog for mobile devices continues to grow day by day. That is why if you do not know what to play in Geek Culture we bring you a top 5 with some of the best free mobile survival games with which you can spend hours of fun.
5. Ark: Survival Evolved
In the top 5 of this ranking we have an old acquaintance, or at least in Pc ,Ark. This survival game is set in a prehistoric time where we will have to tame the dinosaurs. The only reason you are in this position is because you need higher requirements than the other positions. However, if you have a good smartphone, you can enjoy it without problems.