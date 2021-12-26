Mobile games continue to grow and many times having so much variety leads us to not know what to play. Therefore, today we bring you the five best mobile survivals. Meet them here!

There is no doubt that the video game catalog for mobile devices continues to grow day by day. That is why if you do not know what to play in Geek Culture we bring you a top 5 with some of the best free mobile survival games with which you can spend hours of fun.

5. Ark: Survival Evolved

In the top 5 of this ranking we have an old acquaintance, or at least in Pc ,Ark. This survival game is set in a prehistoric time where we will have to tame the dinosaurs. The only reason you are in this position is because you need higher requirements than the other positions. However, if you have a good smartphone, you can enjoy it without problems.

4. Lost in Blue



A quiet trip by plane can turn into a great adventure, especially if by an accident we are stranded on an island. In Lost in blue we will have to survive not only the environment, but also the attacks of the mutants (zombies). A survival in third person with good graphics and an interesting story that you have to try.

3. Raft Survival: Raft Survival



And if Ark is a PC classic, here we have another famous PC title. Raft is a game released in 2018 where we will test our ability to survive in the ocean. We will have to collect the garbage from the water and find islands to supply ourselves with supplies and tools.

2. Last Day on Earth: Survival



In second place we have Last day on earth, a post-apocalyptic survival where our only company is ourselves. In this game we will have to defend ourselves from the zombies that destroyed humanity, but also know the secrets that are hidden in this game. sandbox.

1.Grim Soul: Dark Survival RPG



Completing the podium we have this incredible survival RPG Hardcore. In Grim soul We will enter a medieval fantasy world where we will have to get resources and maximize exploration. Make sure to build a house, as Grim Soul is a very difficult game and every time you die you will reappear in it.

Do you have what it takes to survive in these games? If after reading the list you are not convinced to play any of these mobile survivals, here are the five best shooters for mobile devices.

Share it with whoever you want