Top 5: Marvel Comics Mexico and its best releases in 2021

We do not want to close the year at SMASH and Marvel Comics Mexico without thanking you for your preference in 2021, sharing the best releases that we brought you throughout the year.

2021 is nowhere near becoming one more story of our lives, and at SMASH and Marvel Comics Mexico we want to thank you for staying with us in a year that involved overcoming great challenges, and we accompany it with our best releases.

From events such as King in Black, such as the luxurious presentation of memorable stories from La Casa de las Ideas that every good fan must have

That is why we present you the five best Marvel Comics Mexico releases in 2021, which you can get in our online store

Avengers: Disunited

The epic saga that represented a watershed in the history of the most powerful heroes on earth arrived in a special presentation like only one of the great events of Marvel can have.

It’s the worst day in the team’s history. Earth’s mightiest heroes try to cope with the shocking tragedy that surrounds them. Who is behind this and why? Will this episode divide the team? Who will become the victim of the Avengers’ greatest enemy? And as a special guest… All the Avengers that have ever existed!

King in black

Through Marvel Weekly, Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman joined forces to bring you a new feat where Venom will not have easy things in one of the adventures that will define his history

After a campaign across the galaxy, Knull’s death march arrives on Earth, and worse still, it doesn’t come alone! With an army of hundreds of thousands of symbiote dragons at his command, the King in Black is a force unlike any Earth hero they have ever faced.

Eternals

Ahead of their theatrical debut, Neil Gaiman, the creator of The Sandman, and John Romita Jr., Marvel’s star artist, join forces to bring us once again the exploits of the characters created by Jack Kirby in 1976.

You are thousands of years old. You have amazing powers. You’ve seen civilizations rise and fall, so why doesn’t anyone remember any of this? Ike Harris dreams of adventures, love affairs and betrayals, but none of those involved remember him or believe him. And who is trying to kill him to stop him from talking about it?

Classic Carnage

A compilation of the best Carnage stories in the vignettes only SMASH and Marvel Comics Mexico can bring you. Venom is deadly enough already, but now imagine what would happen if his other symbiote teamed up with a psychopathic killer; This is how Cletus Kasady is born when Venom’s offspring transforms him into Carnage, Spider-Man’s sickest enemy!

Carnage kills on a whim. it is a painful and twisted stone in the shoe of Peter Parker and Venom… Carnage is an unstoppable force that will unleash a violent series of deaths; but as far as he sees it… how beautiful it is to live!

Spider-Man: Sinister Six

Another of the Spider-Man anthologies that every good fan of the wall-crawler should have in his collection is this work that compiles his best battles with the most deadly villains who have joined forces. While still in high school, the surprising Spider-Man faced one of his most chilling challenges when six of his most energetic nemesis formed a crime team – the Sinister Six!

Years later, Doctor Octopus reunites the members again to carry out his most remarkable plan to date.

Source: Marvel Comics México

