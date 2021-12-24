Dry Islands (Panama)

(Pedro Aguilar Ricalde / #ShotoniPhone)



Everything is impressive in this archipelago of 14 private islands located on the Pacific coast of Panama. They are reached in a private plane from the capital of the country and everything is created to allow disconnection with the outside world and reconnection with nature. The rooms are distributed on the main island and offer all the comforts, as well as incomparable views of the Gulf of Chiriquí. Here time passes more slowly and throughout the day you can observe different species of flora and fauna, practice water activities, rest on one of its deserted beaches, take a tour of hiking, go fishing or take a boat tour to see the sunset on the high seas, among many other activities. The staff elevates the adjectives “friendly” and “attentive” to new heights, as they are always ready to create unique moments for each guest. Tasting the creations of chef Saúl Umaña is another of the highlights offered by this resort in which privacy is the utmost luxury. An unmissable tour? The visit to the Coiba National Park.

Amomoxtli (Tepoztlán)

(Pedro Aguilar Ricalde / #ShotoniPhone)



Probably one of the reasons this hotel is among my favorites is its proximity to Mexico City. The property is located at the foot of Tepozteco and is surrounded by gardens always brimming with life. The rooms are cozy, perfect for a couple’s trip, and feature amenities such as down duvets and 350-thread-count cotton sheets. Some have their own fire pit at the door, perfect for gazing at the starry skies at night. The gastronomic proposal is concentrated in the Mesa de Orígen restaurant, whose menu is dominated by ingredients from the region. No visit would be complete without enjoying a massage in your spa or without participating in any of the experiences –preparation of infusions or a bakery class, among others– that are offered here. Spending the day in the sun on the edge of the pool alternating dips in the jacuzzi is a must. The best days to visit it? From Monday to Thursday, as it is usually less crowded.

Matilda (San Miguel de Allende)

(Pedro Aguilar Ricalde / #ShotoniPhone)



In the heart of San Miguel de Allende, this small boutique hotel belonging to Design Hotels is a paradise for art lovers. His collection of works amazes in every space and provides the opportunity to become familiar with the work of some of the most acclaimed contemporary artists of today. The design of its rooms is impeccable – they are all the dream of decorating magazines – and the best thing is that this does not mean the slightest sacrifice of comfort. Throughout its history it has received several awards as one of the best hotels in the country and all of them are more than deserved thanks to the care that Bruce James, its director, puts into each of the details of the operation. In the gastronomic field, it has two great attractions: Moxi, specialized in avant-garde Mexican cuisine by chef Paul Bentley, and Mui Ramen Bar, where the flavors of Asia and signature cocktails dominate. My favorite room? The Owner’s Suite A.