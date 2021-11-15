Top 5 Cryptocurrencies to Watch This Week: BTC, LTC, LINK, VET, AXS

From a bird’s eye view, BTC remains in an uptrend and a bounce from the support at $ 62,000 could give the signal for LTC, LINK, VET, and AXS to move up.

Bitcoin (BTC) bullish sentiment received a small setback on November 12 after the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rejected VanEck’s Bitcoin traded product that planned to track the spot price of the Bitcoin. cryptocurrency.

However, this negative development was followed by the successful activation of the Taproot soft fork on November 13. Bitcoin developer Hampus Sjöberg, who runs a website dedicated to Taproot, told Cointelegraph that the “biggest win” was that Taproot proved that Bitcoin could make network updates and that was important for the longevity of the network.

Daily view of the cryptocurrency market. Source: Coin360

Decentrader analysts also noted that the last major Bitcoin update was the implementation of Segwit in August 2017 and this was followed by a strong rally from $ 4,000 to $ 20,000 in four months.

Will Bitcoin be able to repeat its previous bullish performance after the Taproot update and drag altcoins higher? Let’s study the charts of the top 5 cryptocurrencies that could resume the uptrend in the coming days.

BTC / USDT

Bitcoin has fallen back to the 20-day exponential moving average ($ 62,954), which is an important support to watch out for. Traders usually buy the dip to the 20-day EMA in a strong uptrend.

Daily chart of the BTC / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

Rising moving averages indicate that buyers have the upper hand, but negative divergence in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) warns that bullish momentum may be weakening.

If the price bounces off the 20-day EMA, the bulls will try to push the price above the all-time high of $ 69,000 and resume the uptrend. The BTC / USDT pair could then rally to $ 75,000.

On the other hand, a breakout and close below the 20-day EMA will indicate that traders may rush to close their positions. Then the pair could drop to the 50-day SMA ($ 57,938). A break below this support could signal the start of a deeper correction towards $ 52,920.

4-hour chart of the BTC / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is consolidating between $ 60,000 and $ 67,000. Although the bulls pushed the price above the range resistance, they were unable to sustain the higher levels. The pair has returned to range.

The 20 EMA is sloping down slightly and the RSI is just below the midpoint, which suggests that the price may gradually move down to $ 60,000. A strong bounce from this level could prolong the stock within a range for some more time, but a break below could signal a trend reversal.

On the other hand, if the price rises from the current level, the bulls could hit the upper resistance zone of $ 67,000 to $ 69,000.

LTC / USDT

Litecoin (LTC) completed a rounded bottom formation when it broke and closed above the overhead resistance of $ 225.30. The price quickly picked up momentum and climbed to the psychological barrier of $ 300, where the bears mounted a stiff resistance.

Daily chart of the LTC / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

The altcoin has been correcting for the past few days, but the 20-day EMA ($ 224) has started to turn higher and the RSI is just below the overbought zone, indicating that the bulls have the upper hand. If the price rises from the current level or rebounds from $ 225.30, buyers will try to resume the uptrend.

A breakout and close above $ 300 could open the doors for a further rally to $ 340. The bears likely have other plans as they will attempt to drag and hold the price below the breakout level at $ 225.30. If they succeed, the LTC / USDT pair could drop to the 50-day SMA ($ 192).

LTC / USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

On the 4-hour chart, the pair is within a falling wedge pattern. The 20 EMA has flattened out and the RSI is close to the midpoint, indicating a balance between supply and demand.

This balance could tilt in favor of the bulls if they push and hold the price above the pattern. The pair could then rise to $ 280 and subsequently to $ 295.70. This level can act as stiff resistance, but if the bulls clear this hurdle, the pair could rally to the target of $ 302.10.

On the other hand, if the price falls below the 50 SMA, selling could intensify and the pair could drop to the stiff support at $ 225.30.

LINK / USDT

The bulls carried Chainlink (LINK) above the overhead resistance of $ 35.23 on November 9, 10, and 11, but were unable to sustain the price above it. This suggests that the bears are defending this level with determination.

LINK / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

Both moving averages are sloping up and the RSI is above 55, which suggests that the bears have a small advantage. If the price bounces off the 20-day EMA ($ 32.27), the buyers will make another attempt to overcome the upper hurdle.

If they succeed, the LINK / USDT pair could mark the start of a new uptrend. The first target on the upside is $ 42.50 and then $ 47.50. This bullish view will be reversed if the price breaks below the 20-day EMA. This move could push the price to the 50-day SMA ($ 28.83).

LINK / USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

The pair has been rising inside an ascending channel for the past few days. The bulls tried to break through the channel on November 10, but failed. This may have led to profit taking by the bulls and selling by the more aggressive bears.

The price could now fall to the support line of the channel, where buying could appear. A strong bounce from this support will suggest that the bulls continue to buy at the lower levels. The pair could continue to rise inside the channel. If it breaks and closes below the channel, a possible trend reversal will occur.

VET / USDT

VeChain (VET) broke above the stiff overhead resistance at $ 0.15 on November 4, indicating that the bulls have beaten the bears. The price has once again pulled back to the breakout level and the bears are trying to sink the price and catch the more aggressive bulls.

Daily chart of the VET / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

The 20-day EMA ($ 0.15) is sloping up and the RSI is in the positive territory, indicating a small advantage for the bulls. If the price rebounds from the current level, the bulls will try to push the VET / USDT pair above $ 0.19 and resume the bullish move. The pair could rally to $ 0.24.

Against this idea, if the price breaks and holds below $ 0.15, it will suggest that the markets have rejected the higher levels. The pair could then drop to the 50-day SMA ($ 0.12) and thereafter to $ 0.10.

4-hour chart of the VET / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

The 4-hour chart shows that the bulls pushed the price above the resistance line of the ascending channel pattern, but were unable to take advantage of this advantage. This indicates that demand dries up at the highest levels.

The price has re-entered the channel and the moving averages have completed a bearish crossover. This suggests that the pair could gradually slide towards the channel support line.

A strong bounce from the support line could keep the uptrend intact and the price could continue to fluctuate within the channel. The bears will have to sink and hold the price below the channel to gain the upper hand.

AXS / USDT

Axie Infinity (AXS) is correcting in an uptrend and has been pacing within an ascending channel pattern for the past few days. The price has fallen to the 20-day EMA ($ 141), where the bulls are trying to stop the pullback.

Daily chart of the AXS / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

The 20-day EMA has flattened out and the RSI has fallen close to the midpoint, suggesting that buyers may be losing control. A break below the 20-day EMA could lead the price to the support line of this channel.

Buyers are expected to aggressively defend this level. If the price bounces off the support line, it will suggest that the bullish move remains intact. The AXS / USDT pair will then attempt to rally to the all-time high of $ 166.09.

A breakout and close above the all-time high could clear the way for a possible rally towards the channel’s resistance line at $ 183. This positive view will be invalidated in the event of a breakout and close below the ascending channel.

AXS / USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

The pair has been consolidating between $ 166.09 and $ 131.18. The price has been trading below the 20 EMA on the 4-hour chart, indicating that the bears are defending this resistance with everything. This increases the possibility of a drop towards the range support at $ 131.18.

If the price rebounds from this support, it will suggest that the bulls continue to accumulate at the lower levels. In that case, the pair could extend their stay in the range for a few more days.

Conversely, a breakout and close below $ 131.18 could indicate a possible short-term trend reversal. Then the pair could fall to the support zone between $ 115-120. If this zone also breaks down, the decline could extend to psychological support at $ 100.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Each investment and commercial movement involves risks, you must do your own research when making a decision.