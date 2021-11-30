Top 4 cryptocurrencies that you should know this week

Four cryptocurrencies that caught the attention of the crypto community and for which we cannot lose sight of this week.

Currently, there is an important variety of cryptocurrencies available and, therefore, it is very important for educational purposes to find those that have stood out from the rest and understand what is behind it.

However, the following list of cryptocurrencies is not an investment suggestion. Most of the cryptos in our Top 5 have reached their all-time highs and are in developing markets, which adds levels of risk to consider.

Thus, according to CoinMarketCap, these are the five cryptocurrencies with a market valuation greater than $ 1 billion that experienced the best performance during the past week.

The SandBox (SAND)

This project is in a relatively new and captivating sector such as the Metaverse.

Your token SAND managed to overcome the downtrend facing the crypto market and achieve an increase of 79.6% during the last 7 days, when it went from $ 4.7 dollars per unit to hit its all-time high of $ 8.44. SAND is currently worth $ 7.19 and has a market capitalization of more than $ 6.5 billion.

The crypto community argues that its growth to the Sandbox team ad that for the first time, it will open part of its metaverses to the players during this November 29.

Get ready for The Sandbox Alpha!

📅 Launching November 29th

🌍 Anyone can experience the Alpha hub and three experiences

🔷 5,000 Alpha passes giving access to content, NFT, and 1,000 SAND! Get all details below 👇https://t.co/63iAl5MMmS pic.twitter.com/OiXmbAWYN2 – The Sandbox (@TheSandboxGame) November 16, 2021

Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency trading and investment platform based in Singapore. It probably sounds familiar to you since its logo appears in various football matches CRO is the platform’s cryptocurrency.

This is one of the best performing cryptocurrencies during the last month, as it presented a growth of 357.1%, going from $ 0.21 to $ 0.96. Currently its price is around $ 0.73 USD with a market capitalization of more than $ 18.7 billion dollars.

This signature last November 17 Crypto.com signed a $ 700 million naming rights deal with the goal of putting his name on what is now the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Some argue that its increase is due to the fact that from Christmas Day the Staples Center will be renamed Crypto.com Arena and that Matt Damon is the face of its new advertising campaign.

Thus, the price increase is supported by the expectation that these two actions favor the crypto platform.

Avalanche (AVAX)

Avalanche is a smart contracts platform that prides itself on offering fast transactions, which has met an important demand from the crypto community.

On November 21, the token of Avalanche, AVAX, set an all-time high of $ 146.22. AVAX presented a growth of 130% during the last month opening around $ 63 to hit its all-time high. At the time of writing, AVAX is priced around $ 117 and has a market capitalization of over $ 26.1 billion.

On November 16, it was given to know that Avalanche would have formed a strategic alliance with Deloitte, one of the world’s leading accounting firms. According to the announcement, the goal of the association is to launch a new platform with the goal of helping state and local governments “easily demonstrate their eligibility for emergency federal funds through the blockchain.”

Decentraland (MANA)

Once again a cryptocurrency belonging to the metaverse has caught the attention of the crypto community. And in fact, The recent price increase that has been observed in this type of cryptocurrency is associated with an increase in interest in the Metaverse.

A relevant aspect to take into account is that Decentraland is a software that runs on Ethereum with the objective to encourage a global network of users to operate a virtual world.

Therefore, in theory, users will be able to buy and sell real estate, while exploring the virtual world and interacting with other users.

However, Decentraland has two governance tokens:

MANA: Your goal within Decentraland is to facilitate the purchase of LAND, as well as digital goods and services within the virtual world.

LAND: This is a non-fungible token, better known as NFT and is used to define the ownership of a parcel of land within the virtual world.

It is precisely this increase in interest in the crypto metaverse that has led MANA to experience a 56.1% increase in the last month.

With this information, would you diversify your crypto portfolio with any of these options?

